Gabriel Macht Confirmed to Return As Harvey Specter In Suits LA

Making its debut in 2011, Suits quickly became one of the most successful shows to have ever been released, amassing one of the largest viewer bases. Now, after the series has ended, a spinoff set in the same universe titled “Suits: LA” is set to release next year. When this announcement went live, diehard Suits fans had one complaint about the upcoming series, the absence of the original Suits star Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter.

However, it seems that fans have nothing to complain about anymore since Harvey Specter is now confirmed to reprise his iconic role and appear in Suits LA. So, how did this happen?

Harvey Specter Will Appear in Three Episodes of Suits LA

According to an exclusive report by Deadline, they have received confirmation of Gabriel Macht’s appearance from an anonymous source. According to the information, Harvey Specter will have a three-episode arc in Suits: LA where he will work alongside the protagonist Ted Black played by Stephen Amell.

Another thing pointing towards the return of Harvey Specter is an Instagram post by Gabriel Macht where he can be seen putting on a suit with the H.S. insignia. Moreover, the post’s caption reads, “When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht)

This makes sense since we know that Ted Black (Stephen Amell) is a former New York prosecutor and for someone as good as Black, it is unlikely to not be friends with Harvey Specter. Thus, as the new Suits LA series progresses, he might find himself in a situation where he would need help and the one to step up could turn out to be a visitor from New York.

Well, as of now, it would be too early to speculate under what circumstances Harvey Specter could make an appearance, but for the fans of this franchise, the news of his return is enough for them to eagerly look forward to the release of Suits LA on February 23, 2025. Till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!