As the Coronavirus-led pandemic has closed down movie theaters to prevent physical contact, we have seen several production houses turn to digital streaming services to release their newest titles. So, to capture a share of this thriving market, we’ve seen an array of new OTT platforms pop-up in the market. Hence, finding the right content has become a challenge for the viewers sitting at home. So, Frenzi is a nifty app that helps these users find the perfect movie or TV show to watch.

Developed by a man named Balkrishna Singh, Frenzi is essentially a catalog of all the TV series and movies that exist on the popular OTT platforms. These include streaming services like Netflix, Hotstar/Disney+, Amazon Prime, Mubi, MX Player, and several others.

It is a pretty compact app and came as a 40MB package for my iPhone X. Now, once you open it on your device, you have to create an account to proceed. You can use the easier route like your Facebook account, email ID, or “Sign in with Apple” to create an account and start using the app right away.

Get the Right Movie or TV Show at the Right Time

So, once you in, it will give you various filters to set as your preferences. You have to choose your preferred language, preferred genre, preferred sources, and even content type (free or paid).

These preferences will be the basis of your recommended content feed and the app will use its own algorithm to learn more from these preferences, improving the recommendations over time. Moreover, you can create your own groups for your casual and office friends and share content with each other to broaden your entertainment horizon.

Now, although the recommendations of the app are pretty good, the UI, at least in the iOS version, could improve a bit more. In my short time of using it, I came across a lot of hiccups in which the app stopped working.

However, if you are someone who scrolls through the entire content feed on your subscribed OTT platforms and ends up opening up YouTube (basically like me), then I would definitely recommend this to you. It is available for both Android and iOS and you can get it from the links below.

Download Frenzi (Android and iOS)