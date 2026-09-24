Fortnitemares 2026 Might Be Fortnite’s Scariest yet with Freddy Krueger and Slender Man

Epic Games is gearing up for Fortnitemares 2026, and they’ve just released three more official teasers. Unlike the first Fortnitemares 2026 teaser, which only featured an image and the terrifying face from Halloween Horror Nights, these showcase a lot more in terms of concept and hint at Epic Games shifting towards a more ‘mature’ theme for Fortnitemares in general.

Fortnite Is Turning Fortnitemares 2026 into a Full-Blown Horror Fest

The second official Fortnitemares 2026 teaser posted on Fortnite’s social media channels opens with a television playing static signals. This could be a direct reference to “The Nothing,” an entity that was first mentioned in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5.

In the next scene, we see a spooky face that was showcased earlier this year at Halloween Horror Nights. It is some way connected to Fortnitemares 2026, but unclear how.

The next part of the teaser shows a hand slowly stretching out of a boiler, which is very reminiscent of a scene from the 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street. This would suggest that Freddy Krueger could be part of Fortnitemares 2026. We’re yet to get any confirmation, but this is a direct hint by Epic Games themselves.

We also see a character with a pustulent head that slowly looks towards the camera. There is speculation that he could be part of a Fortnite collab with Resident Evil. With the Resident Evil movie creating waves in the world of cinema, it would be a great time to collab with Fortnitemares 2026.

What appears to be a cultist can also be seen sitting on a bench, which could might as well be a design choice for Fortnitemares 2026 theme. We are also getting a Wendigo-inspired skin as part of the Fortnite 99 Nights in the Forest collab. It seems Epic Games skipped the cartoonish look that was shown in the teaser and went for a more ‘mature’ design for the skin.

Image Credit: Epic Games

In the third official Fortnitemares 2026 teaser, which has been captioned, “Almost Fortober,” we get to see a black cat with one eye, a llama standing in the doorway, a grandfather clock, and a tree with tendrils. Based on speculation, the grandfather clock could be related to Stranger Things, while the tree is a possible hint at a collab with Slender Man, a character created by Eric Knudsen in 2009.

Image Credit: Epic Games

In the fourth Fortnitemares 2026 teaser, Epic Games seemingly reveals a major Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map change. Wonkeeland POI is likely getting a massive makeover and being turned into a scary clown-themed attraction park. We can see a silhouette of a character standing near the carousel.

We also see a ghastly head with a snake-like creature wriggling through its eye socket. This is a direct reference to the Sandworms from Betelgeuse, which confirms that the character is going to be part of Fortnitemares 2026. They’ve also showcased a diorama of the town that features a graveyard, which is expected to be part of Fortnitemares 2026.

Finally, we get to see three laser beams pointed at a tree, which are unmistakably a reference to the Plasmacasters used by Predators. It could perhaps feature as a mythic weapon in Fortnite for the duration of Fortnitemares 2026.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

That said, based on everything that was showcased, it’s clear that Epic Games has big plans for ‘Fortober’. The list of potential collabs keeps growing, and with Fortnitemares 2026 kicking off on October 1, 2026, it’s going to be a month-long experience for fans. Expect things to officially kick off as soon as the downtime for Fortnite update 42.30 ends.