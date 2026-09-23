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Fortnite Gets an Unexpected Collab with Tom Cruise’s Digger Movie

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
Digger Fortnite Collab
Image Credit: Digger The Movie
In Short
  • Fortnite has released a surprise collab with Tom Cruise's next movie, "Digger," in the game.
  • The collab can be seen in two UEFN maps: The Pit and Winter Rockets vs Cars
  • Unfortunately, the collab does not bring a Tom Cruise Digger skin to the game.
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Fortnite’s been on a roll lately, with numerous collabs taking over the ongoing Gaming Legends season, and right as Season 4 hits its midpoint, an unexpected Fortnite Digger collab drops. Tom Cruise’s upcoming movie Digger has dropped into Fortnite in the form of UEFN map integrations, which bring the famous shovel from the movie into these maps, just like the Fortnite Toy Story collab.

Fortnite Digger Collab Drops in Two UEFN Maps, Not Skins

Posted by the official Digger movie X page on September 23, 2026, the Digger collab is now in Fortnite in two UEFN maps, namely The Pit (Map code: 4590-4493-7113) and Winter Rockets vs Cars (0105-1573-8859). While you may think that Tom Cruise’s character in Digger has received a Fortnite skin or that these maps are dedicated to promoting the movie, that’s not the case.

The Pit Digger Collab in Fortnite
Image Credit: Epic Games
Digger Desk in Fortnite
Image Credit: Epic Games
Winter Rockets vs Cars Digger Collab in Fortnite
Image Credit: Epic Games
The Pit Map in Fortnite
Image Credit: Epic Games
Winter Rockets vs Cars Map in Fortnite
Image Credit: Epic Games

You see, The Pit is already a famous free-for-all map, and the integration of Digger Fortnite collab in the map is limited to two shovels with the Digger logo, mounted on the pit’s floor on a heap of dirt. Now here’s where it gets interesting – whenever you shoot at the shovel or the dirt below it, it spits out the coins that you can use to purchase weapons or items above the pit at spawn.

When it comes to Winter Rockets vs Cars, the Digger Fortnite collab can be seen in two places: one is the player base, where you’ll see a giant screen that says “In Digger We Trust” in the middle, playing a few animated snippets from the Digger trailer with a Rockwell desk, and the second is the same shovels you saw in The Pit in the play area to dig coins.

While players in the comments are asking for a Tom Cruise skin, it wouldn’t really make sense for Fortnite to release Digger collab skins since that’s not what the actor is widely known for. If a Mission Impossible Ethan Hunt skin for Tom Cruise was on the cards, Epic would’ve surely grabbed that opportunity for Fortnite Digger cosmetic collabs. Remember the Fortnite John Wick collabs? Exactly that.

Digger is directed by Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and releases in cinemas on October 2.

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Editor at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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