Fortnite Treasure Hunters Season Trailer Released: Here’s What’s Coming

Epic Games just released the first official trailer for Fortnite Treasure Hunters season, and it’s everything an enthusiastic fan could hope for from an Epic One Piece collab. It’s loaded to the brim with One Piece references, locations, characters, and somehow, it still manages to be Fortnite. If you’re wondering what to expect, we’ve got you covered with all the details for Fortnite Treasure Hunters.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Season Trailer Brings One Piece, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and more

Fortnite posted the Treasure Hunters mini season trailer on X on October 27, 2026, and suffice it to say, the internet is already breaking. The 28-second video features multiple characters that are coming to Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass, as well as those who are part of the One Piece collab.

In the video, we can spot seven characters from One Piece, including:

Luffy

Zoro

Nami

Usopp

Sanji

Buggy

Ace

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Based on the extensive lineup, it strongly suggests that a few of the characters are going to be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. There are also speculations that One Piece’s Tony Tony Chopper could be featured as a Sidekick in Fortnite Treasure Hunters.

In the trailer, we also get our first glimpse of the Fortnite A$AP Rocky collab skin, alongside Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto. A new version of Hope and Jonesy can also be seen, both of which are animated variations of the characters.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Lastly, it would seem that despite breaking free of his control, by completing Geno Story Quests in Fortnite, we’ve enabled him to reach this reality as well. Hopefully, we’re able to put a stop to his plans before he takes complete control of the Zero Point.

New Fortnite Mini Season Map and Gameplay Teased in Treasure Hunters Trailer

Moving on to the island, it’s brand new, looks extremely vibrant, and is in the shape of a skull and crossbones, which is an iconic pirate reference. Coming to POIs, which consist of Named Locations and Landmarks, four have been identified. Here is the list:

Arlong Park (One Piece)

One Piece Treasure Chest

Foosha Village

Marigold

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

For the time being, these POIs have been identified, but there are at least six more to be revealed. We should get information about them in the coming days, and soon enough we’ll be able to explore them once we’re aboard One Piece’s Going Merry Pirate Ship. It is going to function as the Battle Bus in Fortnite Treasure Hunters.

In terms of gameplay, there are a few things to take note of. Firstly, there don’t seem to be any Sprites in the trailer or Extraction Sites. Given that Sprites are being removed in Chapter 8, this is rather perplexing.

Moving on to the weapons, we see two new pirate-themed weapons in the Fortnite Treasure Hunters trailer: a blumberbluss (shotgun) and what seems to be a 16th-century version of an assault rifle.

Next up, we have confirmation that Gum-Gum Rocket and Gum-Gum Pistol are going to be part of Luffy’s Mythic weapon ability. Lastly, we can see hope with a movable cannon, Oscar using a sword as a melee weapon, and Usopp’s slingshot.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

There are bound to be more weapons/items added to the Fortnite loot pool at the start of Treasure Hunters, but this is what we know for now. All said and done, the next phase of the storyline is truly shaping up to be the “greatest adventure of a lifetime.”

Fortnite Treasure Hunters releases on November 1, 2026.