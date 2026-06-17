Fortnite Reveals 30+ New Gaming Collaborations in Unreal Fest 2026

Following major video game showcases, Epic Games hosted its annual event, Unreal Fest 2026, in Chicago. As part of the event, the State of Unreal showcased a glimpse of the latest developments in Unreal Engine, as well as exclusive announcements for UE games, such as Fortnite, Rocket League, etc. Today, Epic has announced a massive Fortnite gaming collaboration, including Sonic, Phantom Blade Zero, and more at the Unreal Fest 2026 event.

Sonic, Phantom Blade Zero, Control Resonant, and More Coming to Fortnite in 2026

The Fortnite team lifted the curtains on its new partners during the State of Unreal showcase today. It was announced that 30+ Gaming Collaborations are heading to Fortnite throughout 2026, including Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, Phantom Blade Zero, Control Resonant, and Vampire Survivors.

Image Credit: Epic Games (via X/@beebomgaming)

Although the Fortnite team hasn’t mentioned every collab releasing in 2026, the newly revealed collaborations have already cranked up the excitement among Fortnite players. In addition, the Fortnite team hasn’t yet shared the release date for each new collaboration at the time of writing as well.

Among the four confirmed games Fortnite is collaborating with is Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. So, yes, we are finally getting an iconic Sonic the Hedgehog skin in Fortnite very soon. Moreover, a partnership with S-Game’s Phantom Blade Zero was already revealed earlier this year when Epic Games announced its new partners. So, we can expect either a skin for Soul, the protagonist of the game, or reactive skins inspired by the game’s ancient Chinese setting.

Since Phantom Blade Zero was postponed to October 2026, we can expect the Fortnite x Phantom Blade Zero skins to drop around the same time later this year. Another unexpected Fortnite gaming collab is with Control Resonant. So, the Faden siblings might arrive in Fortnite sometime in September to promote the game’s release in the very same month.

Finally, we don’t have details about the Vampire Survivors collab at the moment. Let’s stay tuned for more information regarding the new Fortnite Gaming collaborations soon. That said, what do you think about the new Fortnite collaborations? Let us know in the comments below.