Fortnite Reveals Spider-Man Brand New Day Skins With Web Shooters Making a Return

Epic Games has finally given players the first look at the upcoming Fortnite Spider-Man Brand New Day collab skins, alongside an extended first look at the movie itself. The new details come from a trailer shared on official Sony and Fortnite channels, which also confirmed a Punisher skin and the fan-favourite Web Shooters making a return soon.

Fortnite x Spider-Man Brand New Day Collab Finally Adds a Punisher Skin

The trailer shared by Fortnite opened with a brief look at the new Spider-Man skin inspired by Tom Holland’s appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Players then got to see a short message from Tom Holland himself, who confirmed the addition of new outfits based on characters from Spidey’s latest cinematic venture and the return of the Web Shooters.

After an extended look at what appears to be the opening moments of Spider-Man Brand New Day, players got their first look at the Web Shooters back in action. These Mythic mobility items were introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1 and have become a beloved part of the Fortnite loot pool over the years.

One of the best surprises in the new trailer was the reveal of a Punisher skin based on Jon Bernthal’s look in the upcoming movie. Both Punisher and Spider-Man could be seen fighting The Hulk in the streets of Battlewoods in the trailer, which also made an appearance in a previous teaser. However, sadly, there are no signs of a new Hulk skin coming as part of the Fortnite Spider-Man Brand New Day collab.

Speaking of things that were absent from the trailer, we did not get a look at the previously leaked Fortnite Spider-Man Sprite. While it is possible that Epic might be saving the reveal as a surprise for later, the idea could also have been scrapped. However, this isn’t confirmed by any means, so take it with a grain of salt.

Image Credit: X / BackersGamesF

All of the skins and other content related to the Fortnite Spider-Man Brand New Day collab are set to be added with the next Fortnite update, patch 41.30. The update will release on July 30, 2026, at 4 AM ET, aligning with the global release of Spider-Man Brand New Day. Additionally, Epic has revealed that the upcoming Web Shooters Power Hours on August 1, 2026, will feature unlimited Web Shooters for players to use.

Are you excited to swing around in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 with the Spider-Man Web Shooters? Tell us in the comments below!