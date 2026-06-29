Fortnite Leak Reveals DC Summer Event with New Skins and a Batman Sprite to Terrify Your Enemies

It looks like Epic has heard player feedback regarding more DC skins in Fortnite, as a new leak has surfaced revealing an upcoming Fortnite DC Summer Event. The event will bring the gritty world of DC Comics to the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 island, all clad in summer outfits, and will reportedly go live on July 16, 2026.

Fortnite DC Summer Event Is Bringing Your Favorite Superheroes to Chapter 7 Season 3 Island

According to a leak by prominent dataminer HYPEX, Epic Games is planning on releasing the DC Summer Event with the next Fortnite update on July 16, 2026. The event will feature a ton of new cosmetics for beloved DC characters, including the company’s poster child, Batman. Players will be able to purchase these new Summer-themed DC outfits through the Fortnite Item Shop, so make sure you have your V-Bucks ready.

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

Here is a list of all of the cosmetics coming with the new DC event:

Summer Batman

Bat-Hound Fortnite Sidekick

Summer Harley Quinn

Summer Catwoman

Summer Poison Ivy

Dune Buggy Batmobile

Since this is a Fortnite summer event, players can expect the DC icons to switch up their usual outfits. While the leaked image of the event gives us a look at the upcoming skins, keen-eyed players will also notice a new Batman Sprite. This new Fortnite Sprite, themed around the Caped Crusader, will bring its own set of buffs to the game, possibly something related to the shadows. Additionally, this new Sprite will have Special variants like the Gummy and Galaxy Sprites, giving players even more companions to chase down.

All of this is exciting news, especially since players have been consistently asking for more DC content on the Battle Royale island. However, remember that all of this information is based on leaks and is subject to change before the event goes live on July 16, 2026. Additionally, while the leak does not hint at it, Epic could add some free Fortnite skins for players to claim during this event.

Are you excited about the Fortnite DC Summer Event in Chapter 7 Season 3? Tell us in the comments below!