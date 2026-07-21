Fortnite Leak Reveals New Ice Spice Skin and SpongeBob Wave 2 Coming Soon

After the Fortnite 41.20, new leaks have emerged, giving players their first look at the new upcoming Ice Spice skin, along with wave 2 cosmetics for the SpongeBob collab. The leaked items include not just new pickaxes and back blings, but also Patrick Star joining the game as a Sidekick.

Fortnite x SpongeBob Wave 2 Brings Bikini Bottom-themed Ice Spice Skin and Patrick Sidekick

In a recent set of posts from HYPEX on X, players were granted a glimpse of the next wave of Fortnite x SpongeBob cosmetics. This includes the new Ice Spice skin, inspired by her in the 2025 film ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.’ The rapper can be seen sporting what seems to be a swimsuit with a flowery aesthetic, fitting with the underwater theme of the movie.

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

Ice Spice has already made an appearance in Fortnite, as she was among the rappers featured in the Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass. Now, Ice Spice’s new look will largely focus on her involvement in the Search for SquarePants movie, as the leaks also hint that her song ‘Big Guy’ will be turned into an emote and a Jam Track / Fortnite Moment for players to use. Additionally, her avatar from the ‘Big Guy’ music video will be transformed into a back bling.

However, that wasn’t the only leaked item, as the beloved Patrick Star will soon be joining the game as a Fortnite Sidekick. It looks like Epic is going about Patrick’s addition just like they did with SpongeBob, turning him into a Sidekick rather than a Fortnite skin. The Sidekick is set to come packed with multiple styles that players will be able to choose from as Patrick’s permanent look.

As of now, Epic Games has not announced an official release date for the Ice Spice and SpongeBob cosmetics. However, they are likely to release in the Fortnite Item Shop on July 24, 2026, at 8 PM ET.

Will you be grabbing the new SpongeBob and Ice Spice-themed cosmetics coming to Fortnite? Tell us in the comments below!