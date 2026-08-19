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Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Start Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

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Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass line up
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will release on August 20, 2026, at 6 AM ET.
  • The downtime for Fortnite Override will begin at 2 AM ET and will last for four hours.
  • While Fortnite is in downtime, Battle Royale and other game modes will be offline.
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Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is right around the corner, and Epic has revealed plenty of new additions coming to Battle Royale. The Gaming Legends season, called Override, is bringing a plethora of new collabs, and right in the middle of it, if you’re wondering when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 releases, we’ve got the exact start date and times for you right here with a countdown timer.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Release?

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will release on August 20, 2026, at 6 AM ET once the downtime ends. As per the official schedule, the Fortnite downtime will kick off at 2 AM ET, during which the servers will be taken offline.

Jonesy sitting in front of PC Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 keyart
Image Credit: Epic Games

Once the downtime ends, servers will go online, and you will be able to dive into the Override season. There could be some delays if technical issues arise, but for the most part, this is the confirmed time. If you are still unable to log in once downtime ends, you should check if Fortnite is down, as servers take a while to return to normal.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Global Release Times

If you’re wondering the exact start date and time for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 in your region, fret not; we’ve got you covered with our complete list of major time zones below:

Region/Time ZoneChapter 7 Season 4 Release Time
US (West)3:00 AM PDT
Mexico4:00 AM CST
Canada (Central)5:00 AM CT
US (East)6:00 AM EDT
Brazil7:00 AM BRT
United Kingdom11:00 AM BST
Europe12:00 PM CEST
UAE2:00 PM GST
India3:30 PM IST
China6:00 PM CST
Singapore6:00 PM SGT
Japan7:00 PM JST
South Korea7:00 PM KST
Australia8:00 PM AEST
New Zealand10:00 PM NZST

Keep in mind that the Fortnite update should be available to pre-download during downtime. It is recommended that you allow your game to auto-update to save time and hop back into Fortnite when Override releases.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Release Countdown Timer

If you’re still struggling, we’ve got a handy countdown timer below to help you keep track of the start date and time for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. This will ensure you don’t miss out on jumping off the Battle Bus when Override releases:

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Releases In
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Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is now live!

What to Expect from Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4?

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is called Override and is full of gaming-themed collabs. The list of Fortnite game collabs is filled with characters such as Sonic, Persona, Tetris, Pac-Man, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Mega Man, and many more.

Fortnite Override Season Overview
Image Credit: Epic Games

Furthermore, the Override Battle Pass has been revealed by Fortnite, which will bring 8 skins including Geno and Sonic the Hedgehog. When it comes to weapons and items, Mega Man’s Blaster, Sonic’s Dash Boots, 8-Bit Shotgun, Tetris Block Wall, HJSH-18 Masamune Assault Rifle, and TKI-20 Shingen SMG will be added to the Fortnite loot pool.

The new Override season will also bring plenty of new Fortnite Sprites that you can claim from the Battle Royale island. To name a few, these include Sonic Sprite, Tails Sprite, Killswitch Sprite, Klombo Sprite, and so on.

Lastly, the Fortnite map will also undergo some crucial changes which will bring a Sonic Green Hill POI, Tetris POI, Geno’s HQ POI, Temple Ruins POI, and a Pac-Man landmark on the Chapter 7 Season 4 island. You can also check out the full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 early patch notes to get a rundown of everything new that’s being added to the game.

Now that you know when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 releases, will you drop in as soon as the servers are live or wait for the weekend? Do let us know in the comments below!

When does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 start?

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 starts on August 20, 2026, at 6 AM ET.

How long will the downtime last for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4?

The downtime for Fortnite Override is expected to last four hours, from 2 AM ET to 6 AM ET.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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