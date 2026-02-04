Fortnite Gaming Collabs Set to Expand Soon as Epic Announces New Partners

Fortnite’s list of collabs has been growing at an unprecedented rate in Chapter 7 Season 1, with Epic Games releasing over 30 collaborations since the new Chapter released. The developers recently revealed that they will be doing a huge push for gaming collabs, with over 100+ gaming legends skins coming to Fortnite every year.

While players are already anticipating the recently teased Fortnite Honkai Star Rail collab, Epic has gone one step further and officially announced a new cross-promotion program that will act as connective tissue between the Epic Games Store and the Fortnite ecosystem.

Epic Games Confirms New Gaming Partners for Fortnite Collabs

Image Credit: Beebom

Starting in the first half of 2026, players who purchase eligible third-party titles through the Epic Games Store will automatically unlock exclusive Fortnite cosmetics like new gaming legends skins for free. This new program will focus on using the marketing power of Fortnite to boost sales for third-party developers on the Epic Games Store.

Epic has already secured a bunch of big-name studios for the launch of this cross-promotion program. While we don’t know the specific skins and other cosmetics that will be attached to most of these crossovers, these are the developers that are confirmed to be participating so far:

Capcom

Capcom is easily the biggest name in this first group of new Epic Games Store gaming partners. The studio is known for iconic series like Resident Evil and Capcom. The partnership will seemingly be tied to the upcoming release of Resident Evil: Requiem, bringing skins for the main character, Grace Ashcroft, and a new skin for Leon S. Kennedy.

miHoYo (HoYoverse)

miHoYo is best known for beloved gacha titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. The first wave of this partnership is expected to arrive with the Fortnite 39.40 update, bringing Kafka and Blade from Honkai Star Rail to the Fortnite Island.

Pearl Abyss

The studio behind the upcoming open-world RPG Crimson Desert. This collaboration is already active, allowing players to get a free Fortnite Crimson Desert skin by pre-purchasing the upcoming title through the Epic Games Store. Additionally, the Kliff skin from the promotion is likely to be added to the Fortnite Item Shop after the game’s full launch.

S-Game

S-Game, the studio behind the upcoming action title, Phantom Blade Zero, is also part of the new gaming collab partners. The partnership is expected to bring reactive skins to Fortnite, inspired by the aesthetics of Phantom Blade Zero.

MintRocket

A wildcard entry in this list, MintRocket is the studio behind the surprise indie hit Dave the Diver, and is definitely the most unique studio in the program. With animated skins dominating Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 with collaborations like the Fortnite South Park skins, it will be interesting to see how MintRocket’s artstyle and aesthetic transfer over to the world of Fortnite.

Kakao Games

The publisher for iconic ARPGs like Path of Exile, Kakao Games’ collab with Fortnite is expected to focus on gritty fantasy comics. It is likely that Fortnite will start rewarding players for Path of Exile expansions (or currency) purchases through the Epic Games Store.

With all of these new partners, it’s clear that Epic does not plan on stopping the collaboration wave anytime soon while also diversifying Fortnite’s list of crossovers. Are you excited for all the new gaming legends skins coming to Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!