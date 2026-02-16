Fortnite Players Divided After Early Lobby Concept Triggers Massive FOMO

Fortnite is over 8 years old now, and it is no secret that the game has changed significantly over its life span. The changes include new maps, guns, characters, and storyline updates that have kept the game fresh and at the top of gaming charts around the world. In addition to the gameplay changes, Fortnite’s UI has also evolved over time, with Epic constantly finding ways to optimize and modernize the game’s interface for the best experience possible.

Among this long list of changes, a new video has revealed what seems to be an early lobby concept for the Fortnite Metaverse lobby, showcasing an earlier build of the menu we have in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. Understandably, the reveal of this early Fortnite lobby concept has caused a divide within the community, with some players advocating for the concept to be added to the game at some point.

Fortnite Dev Reveals Early Metaverse Lobby Concept as Players Slam Current UI Choices

The early concept for the Fortnite Metaverse lobby was brought forward in a blog by Tyler LaHaie, Product Lead and Creative Director at Epic Games. The concept menu in the video is incredibly stylized and animated, placing emphasis on making every game mode’s lobby screen stand out on its own. This included building the concept around the Rift UI, using the popular in-game mechanic to elevate the game mode selection screen.

Image Credit: Epic Games

As expected, the early lobby concept began making its rounds on social media, with players expressing divisive opinions. Some players loved the concept, with one player stating, “Way better than what we actually got. If only they went with this instead.” Another player echoed this sentiment while acknowledging the technical challenge behind a lobby like this, stating how, “Looks really good and smooth, but too slow for how fast the average user navigates Fortnite.”

Many Fortnite players supported the concept and expressed their feelings of missing out on something special, with a player stating, “If it’s scrapped, then that was wasted potential there.” Another player criticized the current Fortnite UI while praising the concept, stating, “They need to make this, it’s so much better than the current Photoshop slides we have.” Meanwhile, one player jokingly criticized Epic’s decision-making by stating, “They were like nope. Looks too cool and good. Let’s not do that.”

Since this is an early, possibly scrapped concept, it is not clear whether we will see this metaverse lobby in Fortnite Chapter 7 or after. I think the concept has some great ideas, especially with its aesthetic for modes like LEGO Fortnite, allowing them to stand out. While a UI lobby like this could elevate the game’s current look and allow it to evolve even further, Epic would have to be very careful with the optimization for such a lobby, especially on platforms like PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

