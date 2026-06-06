Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Will Bring Sprite-Powered Gameplay to the Island

The hunt for power begins in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners, with Epic Games revealing a full gameplay trailer for the next phase of Chapter 7. Showcased at Summer Game Fest, the trailer reveals a ton of new weapons, gameplay mechanics, and even storyline hints for the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Shows All New Weapons and Items Coming to the Golden Coast Island

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 trailer, revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026 by Ben Starr, opens with The Visitor (Reality Unknown) dropping onto the Chapter 7 map. We then get to see how important Sprites will be in the upcoming season. The trailer shows characters using all the different Sprites in unique ways, with a character using a Fire Sprite and dealing fire damage to an enemy.

We also get a first look at the upcoming weapons, including the Chaos Reloader AR, which was first revealed through the Runners Battle Pass key art. Apart from that, the Rift Pistol will also be making its debut in Chapter 7 Season 3, seemingly possessing the ability to bounce shots and make for some crazy trickshot possibilities.

Players also get a new look at Vanguard Slone, the latest variant of Doctor Slone, marking her return to the storyline. The John Wick Pen & Ink skin can also be seen in action, using what appears to be a unique John Wick Pistol that features his iconic reload animation. We also see other new weapons and items like the Triple Barrel Shotgun and the Seven Boots in action. All of these items are likely to be added when Chapter 7 Season 3 releases on June 6, 2026, at 1 AM ET.

How excited are you for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 and all of its new gameplay mechanics? Tell us in the comments below!