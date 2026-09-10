Fortnite Lil Wayne Skin Revealed, Check the Release Date and Items

After dropping multiple cryptic teasers, Fortnite has finally revealed the new Lil Wayne Icon skins coming to the Item Shop on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Yesterday, Epic dropped a cryptic Lil Wayne teaser in Fortnite with just his voice, and now the mic is finally out of the bag.

The YouTube reveal video features Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot (feat. Cory Gunz)” with an emote and showcases multiple edit styles. Of course, Lil Wayne’s iconic shirtless and tank-top look has made it to the game. Meanwhile, the third style puts Wayne into a black tuxedo with golden graffiti all over it, and a tie that says “Millionaire”.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Lil Wayne’s Fortnite bundle also includes the following items:

Young Money Stage Glider

YM Back Bling

Themed Pickaxe

For context, YM, better known as Young Money, is an American record label founded by the rapper himself. We also see a white-and-gold Tha Guitar and a new volcanic YM Burner Weapon Wrap.

Lil Wayne’s Fortnite Item Shop bundle will also include the Weezy’s Pose loading screen and the following Jam Tracks, as reported by popular Fortnite leaker FireMonkey on X:

6 Foot 7 Foot (feat. Cory Gunz)

Lolli Pop (feat. Static Major)

A Milli (2023 Remix)

Lil Tecca was the previous Fortnite Icon skin, debuting with the Season 15 Neon Dreams Music Pass, and now Lil Wayne joins the list of ever-growing Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collab lineup. Speaking of collabs, reports suggest that Ken Carson is next in line after Lil Wayne makes his Fortnite Icons debut this Saturday.

So, it’s definitely the best time to dive into Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, especially if you’re a fan of the rapper. That said, are you buying Lil Wayne’s bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop this Saturday? Tell us in the comments section below.