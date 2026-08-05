Fortnite Addison Rae Skin Release Date Announced With First Look

Epic Games has finally unveiled the Fortnite Addison Rae skin in a brand new teaser. In a series of new posts, Epic has also confirmed the Fortnite Addison Rae skin release date for August 6, 2026, bringing an outfit inspired by the pop star’s aesthetic.

The teaser released by Epic Games features Addison Rae sitting at a diner table while being surrounded by a plethora of Fortnite skins, starstruck by the pop star. The skin itself features Rae in a fully pink outfit, just as it was hinted at in the DC Hot Bat Summer trailer released a while ago.

A previous video teaser posted by Fortnite X page also hinted at a back bling for the Addison Rae skin, which features a Moon-based design. Furthermore, Epic also announced the release date for the Addison Rae skin coming to the Fortnite Item Shop on August 6, 2026.

Image Credit: X / Epic Games

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether the singer will receive two skins like the Fortnite Olivia Rodrigo collaboration. Alongside the skin, more cosmetics are expected to come packaged as part of a bundle, allowing players to get all collab items, including Jam Tracks or Fortnite Moments inspired by Addison Rae’s biggest hits.

It might be disappointing for some players to not see Rae as the Festival headliner (that has been given to Lil Tecca for Fortnite Festival Season 15).

However, her inclusion as a skin is sure to mark a huge moment for Addison Rae’s fans, who will surely be lining up to purchase the skin once its release date comes around. Coming to its price, the Addison Rae Fortnite skin may be priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, given how expensive Icon cosmetics can be.

Will you be grabbing the Addison Rae skin when it drops in the Fortnite Item Shop? Tell us in the comments below!