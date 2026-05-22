Fortnite Crew May Soon Offer More Than Just Skins and V-Bucks

Epic Games might soon be drastically increasing the value of its premium monthly subscription. If leaks are to be believed, Epic could soon announce the grouping of Fortnite Crew and Disney+. This would allow players to gain access to the wide library of Disney titles while also enjoying the usual Crew benefits.

Fortnite Crew Could Soon Come Packaged with a Disney+ Subscription

In a recent X post by HYPEX, the leaker revealed that Epic is working on including a Disney+ subscription for Fortnite Crew members. The leak comes from a text string that states: “Confirm your Epic user and redeem your Crew Benefit from Disney Plus.”

Image Credit: Disney

For years, the $11.99/month Fortnite Crew subscription has maintained the baseline value of the Fortnite Battle Pass (among other Passes), monthly V-Bucks, and an exclusive skin pack. Now, the introduction of a premium subscription service could catapult the service in value. Furthermore, this could be even better news for Xbox Game Pass members. Since the Crew subscription is included in the Xbox Game Pass membership, players could get a Disney+ subscription alongside it as well.

The expansion of Crew with a Disney+ benefit could be another step in deepening the partnership between Epic Games and Disney. Fortnite recently played host to cross-promotional events like the Mandalorian & Grogu screening. Now, the inclusion of Disney+ with Crew would make sure Fortnite’s massive player base is just a click away from the Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar universes.

As of now, the full details about the Disney+ integration, including the subscription tier, are up in the air. However, the move would surely add a ton of value to the already valuable Fortnite Crew subscription.

What do you think of the possible inclusion of Disney+ with Fortnite Crew? Tell us in the comments below!