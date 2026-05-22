Fortnite’s Two Rarest Exclusive Skins Could Finally Return to Item Shop, Dev Teases

Skin collectors are buzzing after an unexpected revelation made by a developer on Typical Gamer’s live stream hinted at the return of some of the rarest Fortnite skins. However, along with the good news, the developer also dropped some disappointing news related to some of Fortnite’s most elusive cosmetics, like the Galaxy skin.

During a recent live stream by Typical Gamer, Fortnite Game Development Director EpicTofuChris addressed the return of the Indigo Kuno skin to the Item Shop. Chris confirmed that the Indigo Kuno skin, which is among the rarest Fortnite skins, will return to the in-game shop soon. The outfit was originally an exclusive reward for top-performing players during the PlayStation-exclusive Generation Cup in 2020.

Earlier on Typical Gamer’s stream, @EpicTofuChris confirmed that Indigo Kuno will be coming back to the shop



He also stated that other skins that TG is missing will be harder to bring back like the Galaxy skin and multiple PS+ packs pic.twitter.com/Hgb3x8fl0F — Delights (@Dellghtss) May 22, 2026

Since the skin was last available in 2020, and that too only to a limited number of players, it has become somewhat of a holy grail for players. The return of the skin to the Fortnite Item Shop will finally give millions of players, who missed the initial tournament, their first real shot at purchasing it.

While this in itself is great news, EpicTofuChris also discussed the return of other rare Fortnite skins. The developer revealed that, unfortunately, skins like the Fortnite Galaxy skin and some PlayStation Plus promotional packs will be “harder to bring back.” It looks like this might be due to licensing arrangements.

Usually, when Epic partners with hardware giants like Samsung or Sony, the contracts are heavily time-bound. Once the legacy partnerships expire, Epic can’t simply bring back skins like the Galaxy skin for players to purchase with Fortnite V-Bucks without complex renegotiations.

While the return of the Galaxy skin might be a distant dream for now, the confirmed return of the Indigo Kuno should provide some respite for Fortnite skin collectors. Players should keep an eye on the Item Shop to grab the outfit whenever it releases.

Will you be grabbing the Indigo Kuno skin once it returns? Tell us in the comments below!