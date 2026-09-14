Fortnite Finally Reveals Kingdom Hearts Collab, Sora Skin Coming This Week

Epic has officially revealed the long-awaited Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab, featuring a brand-new Sora skin, coming to the Fortnite Item Shop this week. Sora becomes the next Gaming Legend to join the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collabs list, bringing his iconic Kingdom Key with him to the battle royale experience.

Epic’s brief 5-second teaser gave us our first look at the Sora skin, inspired by his Kingdom Hearts 2 design. However, according to popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX on X, Sora isn’t the only Kingdom Hearts character joining the Fortnite Item Shop later this week.

Epic’s cryptic teasers on X confirm that Kairi, Riku, and Roxas will also appear at the same time, so it’ll likely be a massive collaboration.

Image Credit: Epic Games

We still don’t have a release date for the Fortnite Sora skin. However, if Epic follows its past release pattern, like Mega Man’s arrival to Fortnite on September 10, 2026, Epic could launch the Kingdom Hearts collaboration this Thursday, September 17 with the next Fortnite 42.20 update.

Epic also hasn’t unveiled the items in the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts bundle, but you can already expect Sora’s Kingdom Key to be his Pickaxe as well as a weapon in-game. The emote shown in the 5-second teaser will be part of the bundle, but since it will contain 4 skins, expect it to be expensive. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for freebies, check out these Fortnite Lobby Hack (Admin Panel) codes.

It’s unclear whether Epic will give Sora his Kingdom Hearts 4 edit style, but the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts bundle will undoubtedly include other edit styles for the Disney hero. With Sora’s addition to Fortnite, we move closer to this year’s Fortnitemares, likely taking place in October, where rumors of a potential Fortnite Five Nights at Freddy’s collab are said to be in the works.

So, Sora joining Fortnite will only keep the Gaming Legends train moving in Fortnite Override. That said, are you excited for Fortnite’s Kingdom Hearts collab? Tell us in the comments section below.