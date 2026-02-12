Fortnite Leaks Reveal Kingdom Hearts Collab in the Works, Dropping Soon

In 2026, Fortnite is continuing to grow its roster of collabs at an unprecedented rate, with Epic Games looking to introduce up to 60+ new gaming legends skins this year alone. This has already led to some of the most exciting and unique Fortnite collaborations as Epic Games Store expands its list of partners.

Now, after the announcement of crossovers like Fortnite x Honkai Star Rail, new leaks point to the long-awaited Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab finally being in the works and being prepared for release in 2026. Here’s everything the new information about the Kingdom Hearts crossover tells us.

Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Collab Could Finally Become a Reality in 2026

Rumours of Sora and the gang making their way to the Battle Royale island have been circulating for years at this point, owing to Disney’s $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games. Now, according to reliable leaker AdiraFNInfo, it seems like Epic has moved the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab past the survey phase and is actively developing it for release soon.

Image Credit: x / ADiraFNInfo

As of now, we don’t have a confirmed list of skins and other cosmetics players can expect to see with this crossover. However, players can expect to see a Sora skin in the Fortnite Item Shop, with possible styles for his different looks throughout the years. It is also safe to say that the Keyblade will be making an appearance when the Kingdom Hearts collab releases.

The collab might also feature a Gummi Ship glider inspired by Kingdom Hearts’ bizarre yet beloved interdimensional vessel. Funnily enough, the Gummi Ship could also play a role in the lore behind the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab, since the ship’s functionalities align so well with Fortnite’s very own Zero Point.

However, this is all speculation for now, and the full list of cosmetics in the collab will only become clear when Epic officially announces the crossover. It is also important to remember that the new Disney CEO, Josh D’Amaro, recently commented on expanding the Fortnite Disney partnership. With the world of Kingdom Hearts being so vast and a melting pot of so many Disney characters, the collab could also play a role in growing Disney’s presence in the Fortnite ecosystem.

As for the release date, the leaks only suggest a 2026 release date, with the collab supposedly slated to come out within the next few months. This means that it is possible that Sora is a part of the new Fortnite season, Chapter 7 Season 2. Not only would this make for a fantastic addition to the new season, but it also aligns with Square Enix’s current development of Kingdom Hearts 4, which is also rumoured for release sometime during 2026.

With the recently leaked Fortnite Overwatch collab and now the upcoming Kingdom Hearts crossover, it looks like 2026 is about to be an extremely enjoyable year for gaming collabs within the Fortnite universe. Are you excited about finally seeing Sora and his iconic Keyblade come to the Fortnite island? What skins do you expect to see? Tell us in the comments below!