Fortnite Will Soon Premiere New Disney Movies In-Game

Fortnite and Disney have had an ongoing relationship for years now, with Disney investing a staggering $1.5 billion in Epic Games to bring a Disney-themed world to the Fortnite universe. This has resulted in some of the most enjoyable seasons in the game, including Chapter 2 Season 4 and Chapter 5 Season 4, which saw characters from the Marvel universe take center stage.

Now, the new Disney CEO, Josh D’Amaro, has hinted at blurring the line between gaming and Hollywood even further, as the studio is seemingly planning on premiering new Disney movies directly into the Battle Royale island, possibly after Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. Here’s everything we learned from D’Amaro’s statement.

New Disney CEO Wants to Take Fortnite Disney Collab to the Next Level

Fortnite has hosted Movie Nite events in the past, featuring classic movies like Inception. However, these were not exactly premieres, and the new strategy will seemingly focus on first-run content. Josh D’Amaro, who will succeed Bob Iger as Disney CEO soon, recently stated in an interview with Puck News: “It’s not just gonna be one character. It could be a new film premiering there, or it could be the place that you decide to book your next cruise vacation. You could participate in the Super Bowl in some way there.”

Image Credit: X / CultureCrave

Not only does D’Amaro plan on premiering Disney movies in Fortnite, but he also wants to use the collab to further improve Disney’s overall reach. And the best part? The foundation for in-game cinema was already established in May 2025, when Disney and Epic premiered the first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld in a dedicated Watch Party experience. This experience allowed players to watch the episodes two days before they premiered on Disney+ while also providing free Fortnite cosmetics like the Asajj Ventress Loading Screen.

This could be the precedent for the Fortnite Disney movie premieres, with Disney incentivizing players with free rewards for participating in these premieres. Additionally, D’Amaro also hinted at the Super Bowl being a part of his plans for the game. While the how behind this still remains largely unknown, attending the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Fortnite could make for one of the best virtual experiences in gaming.

As of now, there is no specific information regarding what titles could be the first to premiere in Fortnite. However, what we do know is that the world of Disney is about to gain a significant upgrade. Are you excited for the growing Fortnite Disney collaboration? What upcoming Disney titles do you want to see premiere in the game? Tell us in the comments below!