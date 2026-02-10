Fortnite Hints at Upcoming Collab with WWE Superstar Finn Balor

Fortnite’s ability to collaborate has become one of its best qualities, with each crossover resulting in something new and fresh for players to explore. This can range from a minor crossover with a game like Dumb Ways to Die or the literal King of the Monsters, Godzilla, stomping around the Battle Royale island.

Sports personalities hold a special place in this spectrum of Fortnite crossovers, with the most popular superstars from different sports getting Fortnite skins based on their likeness and Epic putting their signature style twist on them. Keeping with that spirit, it seems like Fortnite is gearing up for a collaboration with none other than the WWE superstar, Finn Balor, possibly in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1.

Fortnite Confirms Finn Balor Collab in New Cryptic Teaser

The hints towards the collab come from Fortnite’s official social media channels, with the game’s X page interacting with one of Finn Balor’s posts and stating, “The Demon enters the Island,” referring to the wrestler’s iconic Demon persona. The statement, while not exactly a confirmation, heavily implies that the Fortnite x Finn Balor collaboration is on its way.

Image Credit: X / Finn Balor and Fortnite

This won’t be the first time a major WWE superstar has made their way to the Battle Royale island. WWE icons like John Cena and Becky Lynch are already part of the Fortnite skin roster, and Finn Balor seems like the perfect next step in this ongoing collaboration. Players can expect to see not just a Finn Balor skin in Fortnite soon, but also other themed cosmetics.

This could include a Coup de Grace emote, bringing Finn Balor’s iconic high-flying finisher to Fortnite. Apart from the emote, players can also expect a back bling and pickaxe inspired by Finn Balor’s WWE persona to be featured along the side. Additionally, if Epic really goes all out for this crossover, the skin for the wrestler could also feature a reactive style with his Demon style to really set him apart from all other Fortnite skins.

However, these details aren’t confirmed as of now and are purely speculation. One thing we know for sure is that WWE fans will definitely be celebrating once the Fortnite Finn Balor collaboration drops. It is also possible that the collaboration ends up coming to fruition in the new Fortnite season, Chapter 7 Season 2.

Are you excited about Finn Balor being the next WWE superstar to come to the Battle Royale Island? Tell us in the comments below!