This Fortnite Boss is the Real Threat Haunting Players Across BR Matches

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 has been a blast to play so far, with the Golden Coast island providing players with a much-needed refresh both in terms of landscape and storyline. While players have been enjoying the content Epic has been adding with each new update, the Dark Voyager has been preparing in the background, with his exact motives still not being known.

The Dark Voyager’s presence can be felt instantly on the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 map, thanks to his massive Cube Cradle. Now, it looks like the Dark Voyager is hunting Fortnite players, as his Cube Cradle, officially called the Dark Harvester, has begun raining fire on players during matches. This new change has made for some terrifying (and hilarious) in-game moments for many, with players sharing their stories about interacting with the Dark Harvester.

The Dark Harvester Has Become a Massive Threat in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1

Epic Games enabled the Dark Harvester’s energy beam shortly after the release of the Fortnite 39.40 update. If a player shoots at the Dark Harvester, the ship will return fire in the form of a singular, powerful blast that can one-shot players.

Image Credit: HYPEX

Some players were brave enough to test the limits of the Dark Harvester’s blast during a match, coming to the conclusion that the Harvester’s beam can travel across the entire map, making it that much more dangerous. Some players expressed their frustrations with this new mechanic, with one stating, “As if third party wasn’t bad enough right now— now we gotta worry about a ball fourth partying.” Another player added to this, exclaiming, “No one’s safe. This will literally grief us in every match.”

However, some players find this new mechanic extremely fun, with one player stating, “Blasting people with the Dark Harvester is the most fun I’ve ever had.” Meanwhile, other players have found ways to use the Harvester’s beam to their advantage, with one player stating, “Loved doing this and running into a trio attacking me and sacrificing myself.”

Another player referenced the return of The Seven and jokingly remarked, “Bro, the Seven ain’t beating that.” One player even proposed a great idea for the future, exclaiming, “I wonder how many kills it has. I hope Epic releases a statistic of it later, that would be cool.”

While the Dark Harvester is here to stay at least until the new Fortnite season comes out, it does feel refreshing that Epic Games is still willing to add some chaos into the mix when it comes to Battle Royale. Even though it might be a powerful “enemy”, players can learn to play around it and even use it as a weapon.

What do you think about the Dark Harvester in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Do you think it’s a good addition, or does it unnecessarily mess with gameplay? Tell us in the comments below!