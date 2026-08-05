Fortnite Leak Offers First Look at Upcoming Kingdom Hearts Crossover

The first look at the upcoming Fortnite Kingdom Hearts crossover has finally been leaked. A reputed Fortnite leaker FirexFNBR shared what the Kingdom Hearts crossover would look like, including cosmetic items that are rumored to arrive in the Fortnite Gaming Legends season.

According to FirexFNBR, a first glance at the Kingdom Hearts Sora Decal for the Octane (Car) was leaked in a datamined video on X. The design is low poly, but there is enough clarity to see what to expect.

Since this Fortnite leak originated in Rocket League, the Kingdom Hearts crossover will be part of both games. We may see cross-IP cosmetics that will be usable across the ecosystem. Although it truly is a shame that Fortnite Rocket Racing will be shut down in October 2026.

Keeping that aside, we will also see the Gummi Ship added to both Fortnite and Rocket League. There is also a mention of the Soldier, who is Emblem Heartless, getting their own Decal. Here’s a rundown of what to expect based on the Fortnite leaks about the Kingdom Hearts crossover:

Gummi Ship Vehicle with three Decals

One Universal Decal

One Octane Decal

One Boost and Trail

While the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts crossover leak may seem like plenty of info for a future collab, it’s just icing on the cake. Another Fortnite leak hints Joker from Persona 5 is also coming to Fortnite in Chapter 7 Season 4. With Pac-Man music recently being played at Fortnite POI Wonkeeland, it will be featured as well in the upcoming season.

Although we are a little bit disappointed that there’s no new Master Chief skin to celebrate the launch of Halo Combat Evolved, but that’s okay. It may be too much considering we have new Sprite variants dropping this Thursday, and another Fortnite Bleach collab featuring Yoruichi Shihouin and Kisuke Urahara coming as well.

Which skin would you like to see in the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts crossover? Let us know in the comments below!