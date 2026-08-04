Fortnite Skin Trading May Soon Become Official, Rumors Suggest

Fortnite’s biggest rumor may have just arrived as insiders have revealed that a long-requested skin trading feature could be in development. Popular leaker FNSLEAKS revealed on X that Epic may be testing a feature that allows players to trade items of the same amount in their locker.

Fortnite Leaker Hints at Cosmetic Trading System Is in the Works

As per the leaker, players could see a token system being implemented, allowing a few trades every month for some rare Fortnite skins or perhaps a limit on each kind of tradeable cosmetic. However, the value of the item(s) would have to be within the same V-Bucks range, according to the post by FNSLEAKS on X.

For instance, let’s assume you want to trade your Sir Wyvern Sidekick. You wouldn’t be able to trade it for something priced differently. The transaction value would have to match the offer of both players and perhaps even be the same type of cosmetic.

You wouldn’t likely be able to trade it for the Spider-Man Brand New Skin, priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, while the sidekick is 1,200 V-Bucks. The exchange would probably fail. There could be wiggle room for a few V-Bucks here and there, but we do not know for certain

Image Credit: X / FNSLEAKS

That said, the Fortnite skin trading system could allow sidekicks, kicks, and pickaxes to be traded. We will very likely see skins as well, but there will be limitations. Cosmetics that are exclusive or permanently vaulted would likely not be tradeable.

While Fortnite skin trading would be useful, it wouldn’t take long for someone to abuse the feature. Unlike trading Sprites in Fortnite, this could have real-life consequences. Imagine an account trading cosmetics to get all the rarest skins into their locker. They could then sell the Fortnite account online on a black market website.

Aside from being illegal, the buyer and user could get permanently banned or worse. Much like the recent Fortnite cheat seller who was issued a legal notice, they, too, could be taken to court. Taking everything into consideration, we may never actually get a trading system, as one would imagine, so take this rumor with a pinch of salt.