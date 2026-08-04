Fortnite Teases New Bleach Crossover Skins, Yoruichi and Kisuke Revealed

Epic Games has officially revealed the second set of Bleach crossover skins for Fortnite. The characters coming in the second wave are none other than Yoruichi Shihouin and Kisuke Urahara. According to the teaser, the new collab will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop on August 8, 2026, after the daily rotation.

The teased Bleach characters will join up with others such as Orihime Inoue and Ichigo Kurosaki in Fortnite, who were initially added to the game during Winterfest 2025. In the leaked video teaser by SpushFNBR, fans can see Yoruichi from Bleach using her Shunko ability on the Fortnite island.

She summons six elemental balls of lightning and can be seen charging them. This will most definitely be featured as an emote in-game. Imagine doing this emote atop the lighthouse in Fortnite.

As for Kisuke, he’s being his regular goofy self as seen in the popular anime. However, fans are certain that he will get a cool Fortnite emote as well. Perhaps his emote will be related to his Gigai Technology ability.

That said, we are certain that this Bleach x Fortnite crossover will contain more than just skins. Much like the first time around, there will be pickaxes, back blings, and emotes for each character. We assume that the bundle containing both characters would cost around 2,800 V-Bucks. If you’re low on the in-game currency, it’s time to redeem a V-Bucks card in Fortnite.

Despite the Fortnite Bleach crossover skins having yet to be released, fans are already requesting more from Epic Games. One netizen by the name of RiotMaggy on X added to the list of characters they’d like to see in-game.

They said, “Kisuke and Yoruichi holy peak!! Now we just need Kenpachi, Unahona, and Toshiro.” It is clear to see that we can expect a third wave in the near future. Others cheekily pointed out that players would rush to purchase Yoruichi skin despite knowing nothing about her, as she’s Bleach’s equivalent of the recently launched Catwoman DC skin in Fortnite.