Fortnite Bans Cheat Seller After Legal Action Over DMA Cheat Software

Fortnite is cracking down on cheaters. They have recently taken action against a particular DMA cheat software seller that goes by ‘UHyper808‘ on X. The individual in question was associated with a malicious website that sold cheating software for Fortnite.

Legal action has been taken against them, as per Epic’s official Newsroom X account. The legal action has resulted in the cheat seller issuing an official apology on X. However, based on past instances, the individual in question will be prosecuted for their actions.

Fortnite Cheat Seller Banned; Issues Public Apology

Fortnite is no stranger to cheats. Despite having two anti-cheat engines working in tandem, cheaters do slip past the cracks. By our account, there hasn’t been a single season in recent times that hasn’t had at least one cheater. For the most part, this is okay.

In fact, even in Simpsons Reload, cheaters do appear in the lobby. This is what one user who goes by the name of YouProbsHateMe had to say: “Keep it up, it’s so annoying getting Reload maps with people straight up aimbotting, but this is a big step.”

As and when players report them, these burner accounts are permanently banned. Coming to the fact that Fortnite bans DMA cheats, we can rest easy knowing that action is being taken on a regular basis. This is what Epic Games had to say about the matter at hand:

“We took legal action against this player for promoting DMA software to help people get an unfair advantage in Fortnite and now they’re barred from selling cheats in the future.”

Given the severity of the situation, we can rest assured that further Fortnite DMA cheats will not be coming from this seller after the ban. As for the legal action, we do not know what Epic Games has planned, but we can imagine that it is severe.

As for why bans are issued to those who sell Fortnite DMA cheats, there is a valid reason. Unlike soft-aim and other similar cheats, DMA offers more enhanced capabilities, which makes cheating easier.

Once connected via software, the cheats are run through a secondary PC, which can then execute things such as aimbots, wallhacks, and the like on the client’s PC. Since it’s being run remotely, the anti-cheat has a hard time detecting it.

That said, we expect more security updates to follow this Fortnite DMA cheat ban. In the coming months, Epic Games could roll out more checks to ensure PC software and hardware has not been tampered with.

Let us know what you think of this Fortnite DMA cheat ban and what Epic Games could do next.