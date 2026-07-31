Fortnite x Hot Toys Set to Bring High-End Figures for Fan-Favourite Characters

High-end collectible giant Hot Toys has officially announced a new partnership with Fortnite. The collaboration will bring a line of ultra-realistic action figures for some of the game’s most iconic characters starting in August.

The Fortnite Hot Toys collab announcement comes from the manufacturer’s Japanese page, and reveals that the collectibles will go live on August 13, 2026.

While Fortnite is no stranger to collabs in Battle Passes and the Fortnite Item Shop, this partnership will focus on actual physical merchandise.

Image Credit: X / hottoys_japan

For those unaware, Hot Toys is known around the world for its museum-quality craftsmanship and hyper-realistic head sculpts. The company is responsible for some of the best-looking models for iconic characters like Spider-Man and Batman.

Now, with the Fortnite license, players will get to see some of the best physical collectibles related to the game.

As of now, Epic and Hot Toys have not revealed which Fortnite characters will feature in the first wave of collectibles. However, players can expect the collab to start with some of the game’s more iconic characters. This includes characters like Peely and Fishstick, both of whom have grown to become the face of Fortnite.

Additionally, the collab is likely to feature characters like Jonesy and Geno, alongside important storyline characters like The Seven. However, this is only speculation as of now.

There is always a chance that Epic surprises players with Hot Toys based on rare Fortnite skins like Black Knight and Ragnarok from Chapter 1. The collab also means players might get a chance to get their hands on heavily detailed pickaxes and weapons alongside the action figures.

Since Hot Toys has a reputation for limited-run production batches, their crossover with Fortnite will also bring some of the most sought-after merchandise related to the game yet.

Will you be keeping an eye on the upcoming Fortnite Hot Toys collab? Tell us in the comments below!