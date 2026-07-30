Fortnite Gaming Legends Season Is Coming with Sonic, Persona, and More

The third major update for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, 41.30 has just dropped, and with it comes leaks for the next season, which follows a Gaming Legends theme. Popular Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has revealed a list of gaming crossovers, ranging from Sonic to Mega Man, coming to the Fortnite Gaming Legends season.

Fortnite Gaming Legends Season Leak Reveals Sonic, Pac-Man and More Crossovers Coming Soon

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR’s posts on X reveal that Chapter 7 Season 4 will bring Sonic the Hedgehog, Eggman, Joker from Persona 5, and many more iconic video game characters to Battle Royale. The full list shared by Shiina reveals the following crossovers coming to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 so far:

Sonic

Tetris

Eggman

Pac-Man

Persona 5 (Joker)

Megaman

Image Credit: X/@ShiinaBR

Shiina has also datamined teaser posters featuring Sonic the Hedgehog, Eggman, Pac-Man, and Mega Man with the latest v41.30 update. These posters will seemingly pop up on the Fortnite Battle Royale island as the next season approaches. Later, the leaker confirmed that the teaser posters are a part of the “Unstable” Story Moment.

If you’re unfamiliar with this term, these Story Moments are basically mini-events that will begin in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 and continue in the Fortnite Gaming Legends Season. Epic hasn’t officially confirmed anything, but Shiina’s track record with Fortnite leaks speaks for itself.

In the past couple of months, Sonic the Hedgehog and Joker from Persona 5 have been heavily rumored to be joining Fortnite. Furthermore, Kingdom Hearts and Crash Bandicoot were also leaked in a previous update and are rumored to release in the next Fortnite season. There’s also a chance players will see a new Gaming Legends-themed Battle Pass, but we’re still yet to gain more info about this.

When it comes to crossovers, the Spider-Man Brand New Day collab is currently dominating Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, adding skins for both Spider-Man and the Punisher while also bringing back Spider-Man’s Web Shooters Mythic from Chapter 3 Season 1. Not just that, Fortnite is also offering players unlimited web shooters during the upcoming Spider-Man Web Shooters Hours.

Of course, new Sprites have also been added in the latest update, including the John Wick Sprite, the Ironmouse Sprite, and many more. However, none of them are as exciting as the leaked Fortnite Gaming Legends crossovers for Chapter 7 Season 4.