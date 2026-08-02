Fortnite Gaming Legends Season Teased via Pac-Man Easter Egg at Wonkeeland

Epic Games has just dropped the biggest hint towards the Gaming Legends-themed Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, confirming the arrival of Pac-Man. The hint comes in the form of a new easter egg that players have found at Wonkeeland, featuring unmistakable sound effects from the legendary arcade icon.

Over the past few days, players around certain areas of the Wonkeeland POI on the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 map have been hearing Pac-Man’s intro music looping in the background. The Bandai Namco icon has already crossed over with Fortnite before, with a limited-time reactive Back Bling all the way back in Chapter 3.

GAMING LEGENDS SEASON – TEASER #1



The Pac-Man intro music can be heard at Wonkeeland



(Noticed by @danielgame47 & @x103p) pic.twitter.com/ssXSFUk775 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 1, 2026

However, this new audio implementation was seemingly added after the Fortnite 41.30 update, which also added hints for the upcoming Unstable Story Moment live event. With teasers for other characters like Sonic already being in the game files too, it is all but confirmed that players will be diving into a retro-themed season in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4.

Players can expect to see Pac-Man implemented into the Gaming Legends season Battle Pass in some way. While the idea of Pac-Man having a body is honestly nightmare-inducing, Epic could give him the same treatment as the Fortnite Sprite Guardian skin from the Runners Battle Pass. This would make it so Pac-Man controls some sort of mech as part of his skin. However, this is purely speculation as of now.

Additionally, players are sure to see other gaming characters like Sonic, Joker from Persona 5, and much more when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 releases. If Sprites do stay in the game next season, we could also see some of these beloved Gaming Legends receive their own Fortnite Sprites. All we can do for now is speculate and wait to see what Epic has in store when Chapter 7 Season 4 releases on August 19, 2026.

Are you excited to see Pac-Man make his way to Fortnite Chapter 7 in the upcoming Gaming Legends season? Tell us in the comments below!