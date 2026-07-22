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Fortnite Leak Reveals Persona 5 Collab Coming to Chapter 7 Season 4

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Persona 5 artwork with the Fortnite logo
Image Credit: Atlus
In Short
  • A Fortnite Persona 5 collab is currently in the works at Epic Games.
  • The collab is expected to release in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4.
  • Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is rumoured to be a Gaming Legends-themed season, with Persona being one of the collabs.
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It looks like Epic is now preparing for one of its biggest crossover lineups in Fortnite’s history. A new leak has surfaced, suggesting that the developers are planning on introducing the long-awaited Fortnite Persona collab to the game in Chapter 7 Season 4.

Fortnite Persona 5 Collab Adds Fuel to the Gaming Legends-themed Chapter 7 Season 4

In a recent X post by SamLeakss, it was revealed that the Fortnite Persona collab will finally come to fruition after Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 ends. The leaks suggest that Epic will be using Persona 5 as the base of the collab, hinting at the arrival of characters like Joker on the Battle Royale island. While Epic has not provided confirmation for the collab yet, the leak aligns with previous rumours about the theme of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4.

SamLeakss post about the Fortnite Persona 5 Collab
Image Credit: X/ SamLeakss

For those who don’t know, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is heavily rumoured to be a Gaming Legends season. This means that the Battle Pass could include some popular gaming icons as skins, including leaked collabs like Kingdom Hearts, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mega Man, and even Crash Bandicoot. With Joker being such an iconic character in the Persona series, he would fit perfectly alongside all the other Fortnite Gaming Legends collabs.

Players could see the Fortnite Persona collab bring Joker as a skin in the upcoming Battle Pass. Additionally, Epic could add other elements from Persona 5 to the game, such as a Morgana back bling or even a Fortnite Sidekick. Apart from this, if Chapter 7 Season 4 is truly a Gaming Legends-themed season, Epic could also add weapons from Joker’s vast arsenal to the Fortnite loot pool.

The possibilities for the Fortnite Persona collab are endless, and this crossover, along with all the other Gaming Legends, could make Chapter 7 Season 4 one of the most memorable ones yet.

Are you excited for Persona coming to the game in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4? Tell us in the comments below!

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Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

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