Fortnite is Teasing Save the World is Finally Going Free-to-Play

Fortnite is popular in mainstream gaming primarily for its free-to-play Battle Royale that most shooter fans consider to be a “kids’ game”, thanks to its goofy emotes and content. Although over the years, Epic has introduced some mature content to cater to adults as well, while still keeping it rated Teen, such as fictional serial killers like Michael Myers and Terrifier in their Fortnitemares updates.

However, only the OGs know that the now Battle Royale phenomenon has its roots as a PvE game, which was actually not free-to-play and was sold on a disc. That’s right! Your favorite title Fortnite, began as a PvE title, which is now a paid game mode called Save the World. Ever since 2017, the mode had remained in paid access, still granting those daily V-Bucks to Founders Edition buyers.

But now that Epic is making massive changes to Fortnite, including new V-Bucks pricing, ahead of its upcoming Chapter 7 Season 2, it’s also teasing a major Save the World update, which includes the mode finally going free-to-play. Here’s what we know from the official teasers so far.

Epic has started posting cryptic teasers related to a massive Fortnite Save the World update on its official social media pages on X, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok, further fueling rumors that have been around for weeks. As of now, two video teasers and a Reddit comment tease have been spotted by fans, which have now been decrypted.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Beebom

The first teaser showcases a video with Bacon lying in awkward places such as a drawer, in bed, in a copier machine, on a toilet seat, and so on. This refers to an important crafting resource in Fortnite Save the World, which is used to craft Energy Cells, Ceiling Gas Trap, Healing Pad, and Defender Posts.

The second video teaser shows a calendar of July 2017 and shifts to a computer screen with Save the World gameplay, where a defender is defending a Homebase against Husks. However, if you look closely, you’ll find more colorful traps and multicolored bomb smokes that seem to be new additions to the game that we may get with the update.

Furthermore, when players commented on a Reddit thread about the game going free-to-play “2 years ago”, TheFortniteTeam official account replied with the “eyes” emoji. This further confirms the major update is going to finally make Save the World free-to-play for Fortnite fans.

Are you excited for Fortnite Save the World going free-to-play? Let us know in the comments below!