Is Fortnite Save the World Going Free? New Rumors Suggest Big Change

Anyone who plays Fortnite knows the history behind one of the most popular free-to-play games out there. Epic’s Battle Royale title started out as a paid PvE game with Fortnite’s Save the World mode, where players fought waves of zombies while building out their “forts” and further fortifying them with materials.

However, after its initial launch in July 2017, as the Battle Royale genre grew with PUBG, Epic dropped its free-to-play Fortnite BR mode in September 2017. Ever since then, Save the World has remained in paid access, with Epic taking it out of the early access phase in 2020. However, players who haven’t yet experienced Fortnite’s OG PvE mode are in for a treat as new leaks hint that Save the World may finally go free very soon. Here’s what rumors suggest.

Fortnite Save the World May Finally Go Free in 2026 As Rumors Hint Big Plans for PvE Mode

According to trusted leaker FossilSouthie on X, an Epic Games insider has revealed to them that Fortnite Save the World is finally going free in either Late 2026 or Early 2027. In their post, the leaker wrote, “After hearing rumours and being checked by a trusted source, Epic is planning to FINALLY make STW free either mid-late 2026 or early 2027. With this change, STW money packs like Robo-Ray will start being sold for V-Bucks in the Item Shop.”

Image Credit: X / FossilSouthie

This implies that Epic is planning to expand its game mode offerings right in time as the Disney metaverse experience rolls around in Fortnite, due to which players will also get to experience the OG Save the World mode at no cost. Although the Founder’s Edition buyers of Save the World continue to earn free V-Bucks through daily missions, this won’t be the case for new players or the free-to-play player base.

Save the World going free-to-play may also hint that Epic has plans to drop new content, as it hasn’t received any major updates apart from new movement mechanics since Chapter 6. So, in hindsight, the OG STW players can also look forward to some big changes coming to the game mode, as well as being rewarded more generously for supporting Fortnite’s first-ever mode since its paid access phase.

