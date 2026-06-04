Fortnite Dev Teases Massive Reload Mode Changes Coming to Chapter 7 Season 3

Epic Games is shaking up its fast-paced Reload mode for the release of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. In a recent post shared by K.L. Smith, the Fortnite dev teased a comprehensive list of changes coming to Fortnite Reload that are dropping on June 6, 2026.

The changes were first shared by K.L. Smith, who works as Design Lead for Fortnite. The biggest headline of the changes is a rebalancing of the Fortnite loot pool in Reload. Epic will be introducing more Morphite Weapons to the game. This includes the Morphite Hammer Assault Rifle, Morphite Sentinel Shotgun, and Morphite Mammoth Pistol.

Image Credit: X / K.L. Smith

To make room for all the new weapons in the meta, Epic will be removing a ton of weapons while re-adding some fan-favourites. This includes:

Unvaulted Vaulted Red-Eye Assault Rifle Slap Juice Combat Pistol Slap Splash Rapid Fire SMG Med-Mist Smoke Grenade Red Eye SMG Slapperoni Pizza Gatekeeper Shotgun Holo Twister Assault Rifle Collateral Damage Assault Rifle Tactical Pistol Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle Cube Splitter SMG Wrecker Revolver Cube Rifle

Apart from the loot pool changes, the core Reload loop will also be receiving a massive overhaul with the introduction of Progressive Reboot Loadouts. Instead of the same grey Assault Rifle, players’ starting kit will now upgrade based on the current phase of the match:

Early Storm Circles: Spawn with a standard Common Assault Rifle.

Spawn with a standard Common Assault Rifle. Mid-Game Storm Circles: Drop back in with a Morphite Heavy AR, Morphite SMG, and 1 Mini Shield Potion.

Drop back in with a Morphite Heavy AR, Morphite SMG, and 1 Mini Shield Potion. Late-Game Storm Circles: Fully kit out instantly with a Morphite AR, Tactical Shotgun, 1 Mini Shield Potion, and 2 Chug Splashes.

Additionally, mechanics that were originally introduced with the Fortnite 40.40 update for Zero Build will now be added to Reload Zero Build. For starters, lethal fall damage will be removed from Reload Zero Build, with players having their health dropped to 1 HP and their shields/Overshield stripped.

Finally, the players jumping from the Fortnite Battle Bus will also experience a much more active drop phase. A new ADS feature in the Battle Bus will allow players to zoom into the map below them, making their pings more precise. Additionally, players will now be able to cut their parachutes and descend to the ground faster.

With such a massive update planned for the Reload mode, it looks like Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 will be a packed season for the entire ecosystem, not just Battle Royale. Are you excited about these upcoming changes? Tell us in the comments below!