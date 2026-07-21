Fortnite V-Bucks Reload Feature Sparks “Scam” Debate as Players Demand FTC Investigation

It’s been a hot minute since the last Epic Games FTC investigation, and players want another, focusing on the reload V-Bucks feature in Fortnite. This newly introduced feature is used to “top up” your in-game wallet when you’re short on V-Bucks with the exact amount you require. It saves you from having to redeem a card or buy V-Bucks in large quantities. However, things are not going smoothly.

Players Call On FTC To Investigate Fortnite V-Bucks Reload System After Recent Price Hike

Shortly before Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 could go live, the price of V-Bucks was hiked. This came into effect on March 19, 2026. While the selling price remained the same, the amount of V-Bucks was reduced. This essentially made the cost of each V-Buck substantially higher. Here’s where things go awry.

Using the new Fortnite V-Bucks system, players could reload the exact amount of V-Bucks needed to complete their purchase. However, this is where inconsistencies in the pricing were spotted. Based on the findings from Fecooo_ on X, there’s a lot of disparity in pricing. This is what they had to say: “1,500 V-Bucks costs the same as 2,350 V-Bucks (and 16 other amounts), which is crazy. It costs 22.49 USD / 6,750 HUF. For that amount of money, you can buy 800 V-Bucks twice. That means you get an extra 100 V-Bucks and save 4.51 USD / 1,350 HUF.”

Image Credit: X / BackersGamesF

Image Credit: X / Fecooo_

Given that the values supposedly come directly from Epic Games, it doesn’t make much sense. Paying the same amount for varying amounts of V-Bucks seems rather unfair. This would be akin to having to pay extra to trade Sprite variants in Fortnite, which can be obtained for free.

However, we do need to remember that the system was meant primarily to top up in-game currency. It wasn’t created with the intent to purchase large quantities of Fortnite V-Bucks. For that, we have dedicated V-Bucks cards. This is what another user, Backers, had to say: “This is actually a big scam. When it launched, it was good, but after the vbucks price increase, this ended up being a freaking scam; the prices make literally no sense. FTC should investigate this.”

Even so, the odd pricing has sparked a bit of outrage within the community. Players want the FTC to open an investigation regarding the Fortnite V-Bucks Reload system. That said, we do need to remember that the terms and conditions of the exchange have been public.

As such, Epic Games stays in the clear as per the company’s ToS. You have the option to purchase V-Bucks directly from the store in larger quantities for less money. Subscribing to Fortnite Crew also grants 800 V-Bucks monthly, which is a good deal given the other bonuses involved. But as of yet, Epic has not commented on the backlash as the ongoing season marches on.