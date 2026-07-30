Fortnite Is Giving Players Unlimited Web Shooters In Upcoming Spider-Man Hours

Epic has announced that, as part of the upcoming Fortnite x Spider-Man Brand New Day collab, players will be able to enjoy unlimited web shooters during this weekend’s Spider-Man Web Shooters Hours. Additionally, Epic will also be increasing the chances of players running into Cube Sprites during the event.

The announcement for the Fortnite Spider-Man Unlimited Web Shooters Hours came from the game’s official X account. The post confirmed that the event will take place on August 1, 2026. While Epic did not specify the timings for the Web Shooter Hours sessions, they are expected to take place at 2 PM ET and 9 PM ET.

Image Credit: X / Fortnite

Epic also provided a hint of the modifiers that players will experience when playing matches during the Fortnite Spider-Man Hours. This includes the previously mentioned unlimited Fortnite Web Shooters and an increased spawn rate for Cube Sprites.

Along with the unlimited web shooters, players will also find more Spider-Man chests around the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 map. These will likely function similarly to the Spider-Man backpacks from Chapter 3 Season 1. Epic has hinted that there is even more coming during the event, which will likely be revealed after the Fortnite 41.30 update goes live.

Epic has already revealed the Fortnite Spider-Man Brand New Day skins, which will bring new skins for both Spidey and The Punisher. Now, the addition of unlimited web shooters, even for a limited time during the Web Shooters Hours, further adds to the perfect celebration of Spider-Man’s newest film.

The event will be added alongside other major updates for Chapter 7 Season 3, including the Fortnite Simpsons Reload update and the introduction of new Sprites like the Peely and Llama Sprites.

Will you be jumping into the Fortnite Web Shooters Hours and swinging around the map? Tell us in the comments below!