Is Taylor Swift Coming to Fortnite? Rumors, Leaks, and Everything We Know (2026)

With Festival Season 15 right around the corner, Taylor Swift coming to Fortnite seems to be the talk of the town. Given her accolades, fame, and The Life of a Showgirl (her most recent album), it’s a huge deal, even for the Metaverse. The only problem is that Epic Games hasn’t said anything about Taylor discussing The Fate of Ophelia by any stretch.

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Coming to Fortnite?

There are rumors on social media stating that Taylor Swift is expected to be the next “Icon Series” Skin for the Fortnite Festival. With the Festival Season 14 featuring Laufey ending on July 29, 2026, this fits the timeline. However, the only problem here is that the rumor doesn’t come from a source with enough credentials.

Given the scale of the collaboration, if the news is not broken and/or reshared by HYPEX and/or ShiinaBR, it’s hard to believe its authenticity. If the two most prominent leakers aren’t in the loop or aware that Taylor Swift is coming to Fortnite to head Festival Season 15, it is probably not real.

To provide context, ShiinaBR shared the recent leak about the upcoming Spider-Man Sprite in Fortnite. Surely, they would have said something about Taylor Swift or at least hinted at the same indirectly.

Image Credit: X | FortniteFNLK

The most plausible reason for fans thinking Taylor Swift is coming to Fortnite likely has to do with a verified account called FortniteFNLK. It has nearly 400,000, and the post regarding Taylor has been reposted over 1,000 times. It’s clear to see rumor stems from here.

The source also posted something similar with regard to Kendrick Lamar. According to the post, Lamar is expected to be the next Icon Series Skin, like the Fortnite Typical Gamer skin. But as we all know, we can’t have two featured artists. As far as it stands, Taylor Swift coming to Fortnite is a rumor, as is Kendrick Lamar. This could all change over the next few days, but for now, it’s wishful thinking at best.

That said, if and when Taylor Swift does come to Fortnite, we’ll finally get her music featured as Jam Tracks in Festival. We’ll also get a bunch of cosmetics, which will include Outfits and, of course, Back Blings.



