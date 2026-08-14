Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event Start Time and How to Join (Countdown Timer)

The Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event countdown is slowly ticking away in-game. We are not too far away from the event going live. Although we do not know what to expect, it will be related to the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 game collabs. That said, here is everything you need to know.

When Does the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event Start?

The Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event is officially scheduled for August 15, 2026, at 2 PM ET. As per the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment schedule leak, the live event will kick things off at 1:30 PM ET.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Here is a breakdown of when the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment in-game countdown will end, and the live event will take place in all the major regions around the world:

Region/Time Zone Event Time And Date US (West) 11:00 AM PDT (August 15, 2026) Mexico 12:00 PM CST (August 15, 2026) Canada (Central) 1:00 PM CT (August 15, 2026) US (East) 2:00 PM EDT (August 15, 2026) Brazil 3:00 PM BRT (August 15, 2026) United Kingdom 7:00 PM BST (August 15, 2026) Europe 8:00 PM CEST (August 15, 2026) UAE 10:00 PM GST (August 15, 2026) India 11:30 PM IST (August 15, 2026) China 2:00 AM CST (August 16, 2026) Singapore 2:00 AM SGT (August 16, 2026) Japan 3:00 AM JST (August 16, 2026) South Korea 3:00 AM KST (August 16, 2026) Australia 4:00 AM AEST (August 16, 2026) New Zealand 6:00 AM NZST (August 16, 2026)

Although the next Fortnite live event will start at the aforementioned time, try to be in-game at least 30 minutes prior. This will ensure you avoid the long queue and other technical difficulties.

Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event Countdown Timer

With the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event just a few hours away, you will need to keep track of it. To that end, we have attached a handy countdown timer for the event below:

Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event Starts In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event is now live!

How to Join the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event

To join the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event, you will need to load into the designated playlist when it goes live. Since Fortnite live events draw a massive crowd, expect a queue. To avoid it and other issues, such as crashes, please log in beforehand and follow these steps:

Launch Fortnite on your preferred platform at least 30-60 minutes before the event.

When the clock strikes 1:30 PM ET, Epic will activate the custom Unstable Story Moment playlist in the Discover menu.

Select the playlist and queue up immediately with a squad or as a solo player.

You will then load into the event variant of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 map, featuring disabled weapons.

The event script will trigger exactly at 2 PM ET when the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment countdown ends and the event begins.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Keep in mind that all damage incurred near the Zero Point Stabilizer will be reduced starting at 1:30 PM ET. This will activate 30 minutes before the Fortnite live event countdown ends. At 1:55 PM ET, all damage is completely disabled across the board. Henceforth, you can enjoy the live event in peace.