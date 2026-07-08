Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming Spider-Man Sprite Could Bring Web Slinging Back

A new Fortnite leak has surfaced, and it brings good news for players who miss the Spider-Man web shooters from Chapter 3 Season 1. The leak suggests that Epic will soon add a Spider-Man Sprite to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, allowing players to zip around the map once more.

Spider-Man Sprite Could Be Added to Fortnite Alongside the Release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

According to an X post from blortzen, Epic is currently working on a Spider-Man Sprite for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. With Sprites being the core mechanic in the current season, this new addition looks like it would fit perfectly alongside all the other Fortnite Sprites. The leak hints at new gameplay tags labeled under “Sprite Net,” which could function just like web-shooters from Chapter 3 Season 1.

Image Credit: X / blortzen

As of now, Epic has not revealed any official information about this supposed Spider-Man Sprite. However, if the Sprite is real, it is likely to launch with the 41.30 Fortnite update on July 30, 2026. This date also coincides with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, making for the perfect marketing strategy for Spidey’s latest cinematic venture.

Additionally, previous leaks have already revealed a look at the upcoming Batman Sprite in Fortnite, alongside the DC Summer event skins. So, Epic is likely to hold off on releasing the Spidey Sprite so it doesn’t have to compete with the new Batman Sprite and can have the spotlight it deserves.

However, the leak doesn’t just end there, as, along with the Spidey Sprite, Epic seems to also be planning a Spider-Man Power Hour in Fortnite. Much like the upcoming Holofoil Hours Sprite event, this could increase the chances of players running into the Spider-Man Sprite during matches.

For now, all players can do is wait and see how these leaks materialise, especially since fans are less than a month away from Spidey’s newest movie. Are you excited about the Spider-Man Sprite making its way to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3? Tell us in the comments below!