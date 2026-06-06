Fortnite Leak Reveals Jonesy is Still Alive After Geno’s Betrayal in Live Event

The recent Shattered live event which marked the conclusion of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 has everybody talking about ‘that’ big plot twist nobody saw coming. While fans were busy in a gladiator-style matchup between The Foundation and the Ice King, the notorious villain of Fortnite’s lore, Geno had been plotting his own scheme while teaming up with the Dark Voyager. As a result, Jonesy got shot as The Visitor got unmasked as Geno and was thrown into the pit. However if you’re mourning the death of the beloved character, a leak reveals he’s not dead after all.

Leaked Fortnite Render Shows Jonesy in Recovery, Not Dead

A leaked Fortnite render posted by reliable dataminer Egyptian Fortnite Leaker on X shows Jonesy’s body levitating in what seems to be a recovery tank which can be deduced by the pipes connecting to his mouth and the injured torso area. The image also shows a bandage over the area where Jonesy was shot by Geno and a blue discharge leaking through the bandage.

Image Credit: X/Egyptian Fortnite Leaker

This means that players will be able to spot Jonesy in recovery in one of the POIs across the map where Hope or Dr. Slone can be found. Yep, you heard that right. Dr. Slone from the Imagined Order has returned to help Jones and Hope to fight the Dark Voyager and stabilize the Zero Point.

While Slone has always been in favor of containing the Zero Point, it’s The Visitor and The Seven who have been fighting to liberate it and let its power run free. However, now that we know it was Geno all along who was pulling the strings and manipulating The Seven to assemble the Zero Point shards, it’s best loopers side with Slone until the Dark Voyager is defeated once and for all.

Coming back to Jonesy, earlier this year during the wave of Epic layoffs, the creator of Jonesy, Vitaliy Naymushin, was laid off from the company. Most fans after seeing tonight’s live event thought that the character may be gone for good, since Epic is also openly advertising on X posts that the character is dead. But since he is indeed the mascot of Fortnite and most importantly voiced by one of the best voice actors, Troy Baker, players can expect to see him back in action very soon.

So, are you ready to welcome back Jonesy or still mourning over the betrayal our poor hero faced? Let us know in the comments loopers!