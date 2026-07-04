Latest Fortnite Tech Lets You Master Any Sprite Instantly

Players have been losing their minds trying to grind and master their Fortnite Sprites lately. Now, it looks like a new trick has cracked the code on possibly the best way to master Sprites in the game, and it might be one of the simpler yet unorthodox tricks we have seen in a while.

Use This Fortnite Trick to Master Your Sprites in Minutes, Here’s How it Works

The Fortnite Sprite Mastery trick, showcased by X user Relishh_, revolves around the game’s DBNO mechanism. Since the game grants you Sprite Mastery Points for knocking yourself, you can keep doing it until your Sprite reaches max level. However, since Epic has removed lethal fall damage from the game, players have to get slightly creative and manipulate the game’s physics. Here is how you can pull off this Sprite Mastery trick:

First off, to do this trick, you will need a teammate, as you will be getting knocked constantly.

In the Battle Royale lobby, select and equip any of the Sprites you have available in your collection.

Land at one of the campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, preferably one near a beach or a water body.

Heal at the campfire to give yourself 2x Sprite MP for the rest of the match.

Build a ramp in the water where it’s just deep enough to swim.

Build high and jump off to bring your health down to 1 HP.

Swim under the ramp so that your entire character is submerged. This will allow you to shed that 1 HP after a while of swimming.

Gain 300 Sprite Mastery Points for knocking a player.

Have your teammate revive you and repeat the process around 10 times to max out your Sprite.

If you land near the edge of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 map, you are likely to be less disturbed while attempting this Sprite trick. Additionally, if you try this trick during an event like Fortnite Mastery Mondays, you can max out your Sprite even faster. This trick allows you to get any Sprite to Level 5 without much effort, but getting it to Level 5 is only the first step. You can only master a Sprite if you extract it while it’s at Level 5.

For this, you can take it to the nearest Extraction Site or use a Portable Extractor if you have one in your back pocket. Once you master the Sprite, you will not only have it ready to go at level 5 for your next match, but also unlock a style for the Sprite Pod Back Bling in the Runners Battle Pass.

Will you be giving this Sprite Mastery trick a shot in Fortnite? Tell us in the comments below!