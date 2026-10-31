Fisch Venue Encore Update Countdown and What to Expect

Fisch is bringing back its music venue event with the Venue Encore expansion this weekend. The event listing points to a new round of content, suggesting that players could encounter a new guitar rod, additional sharks, and a possible Ken Carson appearance. Here is everything you need to know about the Fisch Venue Encore update, including its release date, regional start times, countdown, and what to expect.

The Fisch Venue Encore update is scheduled to begin on October 31, 2026, at 9 AM PDT, according to the Roblox event listing. The event is expected to remain active until November 2, 2026, at 10 AM PDT.

The Venue Encore event follows the previous underground music venue in Fisch, bringing players back for another round of music-themed content. Here is the Fisch Venue Encore update start time across major regions:

US Pacific : Saturday, October 31, at 9 AM PDT

: Saturday, October 31, at 9 AM PDT US Eastern : Saturday, October 31, at 12 PM EDT

: Saturday, October 31, at 12 PM EDT Brazil : Saturday, October 31, at 1 PM BRT

: Saturday, October 31, at 1 PM BRT UK : Saturday, October 31, at 5 PM BST

: Saturday, October 31, at 5 PM BST Europe : Saturday, October 31, at 6 PM CEST

: Saturday, October 31, at 6 PM CEST Russia : Saturday, October 31, at 7 PM MSK

: Saturday, October 31, at 7 PM MSK India : Saturday, October 31, at 9 PM IST

: Saturday, October 31, at 9 PM IST Philippines : Sunday, November 1, at 12 AM PHT

: Sunday, November 1, at 12 AM PHT China : Sunday, November 1, at 12 AM CST

: Sunday, November 1, at 12 AM CST Japan : Sunday, November 1, at 1 AM JST

: Sunday, November 1, at 1 AM JST Australia : Sunday, November 1, at 3 AM AEDT

: Sunday, November 1, at 3 AM AEDT New Zealand: Sunday, November 1, at 5 AM NZDT

Want to jump into the event as soon as it begins so you don’t miss out on the Fisch codes? Keep an eye on the Fisch Venue Encore Update countdown timer below to track the launch without calculating the time difference yourself:

Venue Encore music event

Possible Ken Carson collaboration

New guitar rod with a unique fishing mechanic

Colossal whale shark

Greater white shark

Ancient hammerhead shark

More venue content

The Venue Encore event is a return of Fisch’s music venue concept. Previous editions introduced developer rods, limited rods like the Sanguine Spire Rod, and this expansion appears to continue that theme.

Ken Carson Collaboration

One of the most notable details surrounding Venue Encore is the possible appearance of Ken Carson. The event artwork features a character wearing a chain associated with the rapper, suggesting a connection between him and the event.

However, the exact nature of his involvement remains unclear. Players will have to wait for the event to begin to learn whether the collaboration includes an NPC, a special activity, or other rewards.

New Guitar Rod

The best Fisch rods are the best part of any new update. A preview also shows what appears to be a new guitar rod. Its name and complete stats have not been revealed, but the short gameplay clip offers a glimpse of its possible fishing mechanic.

The visible interface suggests that a ball bounces between positions during the fishing minigame. Players may need to move their control bar to catch it and gain additional progress speed. Missing the ball could also reduce fishing progress, although the exact mechanics have yet to be confirmed.

Three New Sharks

The available leaks on the Fisch Discord also identify three sharks that could arrive with the Venue Encore update.

Colossal whale shark

Greater white shark

Ancient hammerhead shark

The previews also hint at an area called Sharky Cave, which could be connected to these new fish. However, the full location details, catch requirements, and bestiary information remain unknown.

More Venue Content

The available previews on the official Discord only offer brief glimpses of the music venue and its potential additions. More rods, NPCs, or activities could arrive with the update, but there is not enough confirmed information to establish the complete content lineup.

If you are looking forward to the Fisch Venue Encore update, the countdown and start time will help you out. Let us know which new shark or rod you want to catch first.