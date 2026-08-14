Epic Games Confirms Plans to Bring a Native Linux Launcher Soon

Epic Games is finally moving toward native Linux support for its storefront launcher. An Epic Games employee has confirmed that a Linux version of the launcher is being considered; however, it will not arrive with the upcoming preview release.

The news is particularly crucial for Linux users or players who frequently claim the free Epic Games on their handheld devices.

The confirmation came through an Epic Games Store community Discord discussion on August 13, after a user asked whether the company’s work on a modern launcher framework could eventually bring Linux support.

Image Credit: Epic Games/Discord

Responding to the question, an Epic employee named ‘onepercentnachos‘ confirmed the Linux launcher support, but it will not be showcased for the preview release. Rather, the employee stressed that more work is required by saying, “As you can imagine, we need to do more than simply have a build of the launcher that can run natively on Linux.”

Epic has been working on a new launcher framework replacing its current Unreal Engine-based approach. With a native Linux launcher, the Epic Games storefront could support additional platforms more easily and also run faster than its current version.

Epic has been expanding its ecosystem beyond its traditional PC storefront as the company previously introduced an Epic Games app aimed at keeping Fortnite players connected across devices.

With the plans for native Linux launcher support, gamers could eventually reduce their reliance on third-party solutions such as the Heroic Launcher for accessing the digital store. It could also make Epic Games more appealing to certain devices such as the Steam Deck.

However, the community remains skeptical. One such user even joked that they would be surprised if Epic made a better launcher than Heroic. While other questioned the company’s ability to improve their existing Windows launcher.

For now, Epic Games is just planning a launcher for Linux rather than pushing it out immediately.