Epic Games App Revealed to Let Fortnite Players Chat with Friends Anytime Anywhere

Epic Games’ online services have steadily expanded since Fortnite became a worldwide hit, and now the company is aiming to make player connections even smoother. The first look at Epic Games Social Overlays shows a new multi-platform communication tool designed to keep friends connected across PC, console, and mobile without breaking the flow of gameplay. Yes, the feature on the Epic Games app will let Fortnite players finally talk to friends on the go.

Epic Games App Social Overlays First Look Revealed

The Social Overlay functions as a hub layered directly on top of games, including Fortnite, or accessed through the Epic Games Launcher. Players can open it with simple shortcuts, such as Shift+F3 on PC, the View button on Xbox, or the touchpad on PlayStation. It will also be accessible on the Epic Games app on mobile devices. Once open, it provides quick access to friends lists, achievements, invitations, and chat options in one streamlined panel.

Its main strength lies in multi-platform communication. Players can create voice and text groups, manage parties, and seamlessly carry conversations between platforms. Whether you are squadding up on PC or checking in from a console, the overlay ensures no message or invite is missed. Developers also benefit, as the tool integrates directly with Epic’s crossplay systems, providing consistent connectivity for players worldwide.

Compared to Discord, Epic Games Social Overlays focus on accessibility for console users. While Discord dominates PC gaming conversations, Epic’s native solution is built directly into Fortnite and other titles. Meaning console or mobile players finally get a social layer that feels natural, fast, and unified. For Fortnite fans on the Epic Games app, especially, this could evolve into a must-have feature; an all-in-one way to chat, squad up, and track progress without leaving the game.

What are your thoughts on this multi-platform Social Overlays from Epic Games app? Do you think it can be as smooth as their storefront? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.