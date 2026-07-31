EA Set to Go Private as $55 Billion Acquisition Gets Final Approval

The gaming giant, Electronic Arts, has confirmed that all regulatory approvals required for its $55 billion acquisition have now been obtained. According to the company’s latest SEC filing, EA is set to go private and is about to close the deal around August 4, 2026.

This is one of the largest buyouts the gaming industry has ever seen. The ownership of EA is being handed to an investor group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), alongside Silver Lake and Affinity Partners. The financial milestone arrived right after EA’s CEO got a $38 million pay tied to the blockbuster success of Battlefield 6.

The latest EA SEC Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission confirms the obtaining of the regulatory approvals. The acquisition itself was first announced in September 2025, when EA agreed to be purchased by Oak-Eagle AcquireCo, backed by the abovementioned investor group.

Image Credit: EA (Google Finances)

Once the merger is completed, EA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the new parent company. Effectively, EA will disappear from the NASDAQ and begin operating as a privately held company. However, players are unlikely to notice any immediate changes to their favorite games.

Leadership remains a priority, and Andrew Wilson continues to serve as the CEO of EA, while the company remains headquartered in Redwood City, California. The popular franchises like Battlefield, EA Sports FC, Madden NFL, The Sims, and Apex Legends are also expected to continue under the same executive leadership.

Back in September 2025, when reports first emerged of EA in talks of a $50 billion deal, the news caught both Wall Street and the gaming community by surprise. The EA buyout deal was then confirmed, but it still required final approval by regulatory bodies.

Now that everything is set and done, the story will be worth watching whether the enormous financial decision benefits the developers, employees, or the players.