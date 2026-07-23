EA Sports FC 27 Official Reveal Trailer Is Here, Showcasing The Grounds and New Gameplay Features

EA has officially begun revealing more details about EA Sports FC 27 after its release date and platform information recently leaked online. Following the announcement of the EA Sports FC 27 cover star, EA has now released a new gameplay trailer and confirmed the game’s release date.

It’s now official that EA Sports FC 27 will release on September 25, 2026, as the leaks suggested. More importantly, the upcoming EA FC game features an open-world mode called The Grounds. Players will be able to take part in a variety of activities in the open-world social hub, including 1v1s, kickabouts, club mode, etc.

Moreover, players can connect with stars like Kylian Mbappe and the fan-favorite Alex Hunter, who will serve as mentors in The Grounds mode. In addition to the open-world mode, EA is completely revamping the attacking and defensive mechanics in EA Sports FC 27. Check out all the new gameplay features of EA Sports FC 27 in the latest trailer here:

Although EA Sports FC 27 launches on old-gen consoles, EA has confirmed that The Grounds mode won’t be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. The new open-world mode is exclusive to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

With every new EA Sports FC title, EA continues to refine its true-to-football gameplay experience. In EA Sports FC 27, the developers are introducing new community-driven gameplay features such as AI rebalance, control advantage, and more on the defensive side. On the other hand, the new offensive features include offside avoidance, pass & follow, curved underlap, etc.

In addition, EA promises dynamic corners, enhanced attacking awareness, and player-focused defending in EA Sports FC 27. Alongside the new gameplay features, EA has confirmed that the Transfer Market for the Manager Career mode has been rebuilt from the ground up.

If you are a FUT player, there is more good news: EA is introducing a brand new FUT gallery in the game where you can showcase your team and earn rewards as you progress. The pre-orders for EA Sports FC 27 are live now.

If you pre-order the EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Plus Edition before August 31, then you can get 10,000 FC Points (over 5 months), Premium Pass (Seasons 1-5), and up to 7 days of early access. So, let us know which EA Sports FC 27 edition you are pre-ordering in the comments below.