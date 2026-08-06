Game Freak Vows to Fix Beast of Reincarnation After Mixed Launch Reviews

After a polarising debut for Beast of Reincarnation, developer Game Freak has responded to lukewarm launch reception. This comes in the form of a series of patches that will address community concerns raised on Beast of Reincarnation’s ‘Mixed’ Steam reviews, and they are set to start dropping this week.

In a new post shared by Game Freak, the developers acknowledged the issues that plagued the release of Beast of Reincarnation, stating: “Thank you for playing Beast of Reincarnation! We take your feedback to heart and are currently planning a series of continuous updates.” Game Freak confirmed that the initial update is set to tackle the following pain points raised by the community:

Camera adjustments

Increased text size

Story pacing improvements

Changing the default setting from Cinematic to Performance mode

Other bug fixes

Image Credit: X / Game Freak

It is no secret that Beast of Reincarnation, after its launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, has been met with lukewarm reception. While players have praised the game for its Studio Ghibli-inspired art direction, the cons for the title seem to greatly outweigh the pros for a majority of the audience.

Many have cited their frustration with story pacing, enemy variety, and PC performance hurdles, among others, as the primary issues with Beast of Reincarnation. On the technical front, players have run into frequent frame-rate stutters and dips in frame rate during combat. This, mixed with an unreliable lock-on camera, has made fighting enemies a punishing chore.

When it comes to the story side of things, many players have complained about the slow and boring opening stretch of the game. This stems from heavy exposition and long dialogue sections before the game presents the main conflict. Just to give you context, Beast of Reincarnation features a 30-40 hour campaign.

At the very least, players can rest easy that Game Freak is aware of the faults with Beast of Reincarnation as a whole, and their attempts to fix these issues will decide how fans react to future action RPG games from the studio.