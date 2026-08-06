Home > News > Spider-Man: Brand New Day Comparison Spotlights Its Biggest Insomniac References

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Comparison Spotlights Its Biggest Insomniac References

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Comments 0
Spider-Man Brand New Day and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pictures featuring the Brand New Day suits in both.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Fans are comparing scenes from Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, highlighting the similarities.
  • Recently, both Tom Holland and director Daniel Destin Cretton talked about how the games inspired the movie.
  • Insomniac’s Spider-Man games have also seen player surges on PC and PlayStation following Brand New Day's release.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s record-breaking impact has grown far beyond the local theatres, as fans are flocking to the Insomniac Spider-Man games to quench their wall-crawling thirst. With the surge of player activity in Insomniac’s Spider-Man titles, fans are also noticing crystal-clear similarities between the games and the recently released movie.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Fans Spot Striking Resemblance to Insomniac Game Sequences

Fans took to X to share comparisons in the MCU’s recent “Insomniac-coded” outing. The comparison video posted by user Dman highlights how Spider-Man: Brand New Day recreates several moments from Insomniac Games.

Spider-Man’s New York traversal, the Damage Control fights, and the Web-Blossom move featured at the end all feel like they are taken straight out of the games as a near-perfect photocopy. Some fans even said how the entire film felt like they were watching actual cinematic shots of the Insomniac Spider-Man games.

Both Tom Holland and Zendaya have been extremely vocal about their shared love for Insomniac’s Spider-Man series on the PS5 consoles. Recently, Holland spoke to the media about how they incorporated some of the game’s finishing moves in the movie. Even director Daniel Destin Cretton proposed his love for Insomniac’s superhero outings.

In an interview with Polygon, Cretton admits that he has played the game, saying, “I am not a gamer, but I’ve played the game, and I surrounded myself with people who were obsessive gamers. So a lot of the people in our stunt department loved playing those video games. So they would do screen grabs of their play and bring it in and say, like, “Can we pull this move off?” So that was a great inspiration for things.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already crossed $1 billion worldwide with no signs of slowing down. Similarly, more and more players are jumping on the friendly-neighborhood hype train with Marvel’s Spider-Man games and enacting the moves with different Spidey suits from Spider-Man 2 that inspired the billion-dollar outing.

Recently, Insomniac has also added the Brand New Day suit, called the “Fresh Start” suit, to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, giving players more reasons to swing by Marvel’s New York one more time before their next release, Marvel’s Wolverine, debuts worldwide on September 15, 2026.

Related Articles
Marvel’s Wolverine Could Include Microtransactions, ESRB Rating Suggests
Pranav Maytray Aug 4, 2026
How to Get Spider-Man Brand New Day Skins in Fortnite
Matthew Wilkins Jul 31, 2026
How to Get Spider-Man’s Web Shooters in Fortnite
Matthew Wilkins Jul 30, 2026
PlayStation Exclusives Are Returning as Sony Pulls Single-Player Games From PC
Bipradeep Biswas May 19, 2026
#Tags
#gaming#Marvel#Spider-Man
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...