Spider-Man: Brand New Day Comparison Spotlights Its Biggest Insomniac References

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s record-breaking impact has grown far beyond the local theatres, as fans are flocking to the Insomniac Spider-Man games to quench their wall-crawling thirst. With the surge of player activity in Insomniac’s Spider-Man titles, fans are also noticing crystal-clear similarities between the games and the recently released movie.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Fans Spot Striking Resemblance to Insomniac Game Sequences

Fans took to X to share comparisons in the MCU’s recent “Insomniac-coded” outing. The comparison video posted by user Dman highlights how Spider-Man: Brand New Day recreates several moments from Insomniac Games.

Spider-Man’s New York traversal, the Damage Control fights, and the Web-Blossom move featured at the end all feel like they are taken straight out of the games as a near-perfect photocopy. Some fans even said how the entire film felt like they were watching actual cinematic shots of the Insomniac Spider-Man games.

Both Tom Holland and Zendaya have been extremely vocal about their shared love for Insomniac’s Spider-Man series on the PS5 consoles. Recently, Holland spoke to the media about how they incorporated some of the game’s finishing moves in the movie. Even director Daniel Destin Cretton proposed his love for Insomniac’s superhero outings.

In an interview with Polygon, Cretton admits that he has played the game, saying, “I am not a gamer, but I’ve played the game, and I surrounded myself with people who were obsessive gamers. So a lot of the people in our stunt department loved playing those video games. So they would do screen grabs of their play and bring it in and say, like, “Can we pull this move off?” So that was a great inspiration for things.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already crossed $1 billion worldwide with no signs of slowing down. Similarly, more and more players are jumping on the friendly-neighborhood hype train with Marvel’s Spider-Man games and enacting the moves with different Spidey suits from Spider-Man 2 that inspired the billion-dollar outing.

Recently, Insomniac has also added the Brand New Day suit, called the “Fresh Start” suit, to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, giving players more reasons to swing by Marvel’s New York one more time before their next release, Marvel’s Wolverine, debuts worldwide on September 15, 2026.