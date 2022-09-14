Dynamic Island Game Concept for iPhone 14 Pro Teased; Check It Out!

Apple finally decided to lose the notch and as a replacement, introduced the elongated pill-shaped punch-hole for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This, the company calls Dynamic Island that can do a lot more than just lying around. And soon, Dynamic Island could support games too.

Dynamic Island Games Incoming?

WaterMinder and HabitMinder app developer Kriss Smolka has teased the concept of Dynamic Island games. The short teaser video showcases a concept game, “Hit the Island” for the iPhone 14 Pro, which is based on the idea of games like Brick Breaker and even Bubble Breaker.

The concept is simple; you will have to throw a ball in the direction of Dynamic Island and hit it. Whenever the ball hits the area, the background color and the speed of the ball will change. It is also seen that after a few hits, the number of balls increases to two. Who has an iPhone 14 Pro right now? Need to test this on device asap!



🏝️ Hit The Island – our game concept for iPhone 14 Pro, still laggy but it’s turning out nice 🙂 #iPhone14Pro #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/kWLU77gk6d— Kriss Smolka (@ksmolka) September 13, 2022

Smolka says that the game has lag issues but is “turning out nice.” Since it’s a relatively new concept, we can expect such hiccups. Although, the overall concept is pretty interesting and ends up enhancing the Dynamic Island experience.

That said, we are not sure if Apple will be willing to add support for Dynamic Island games in the future. If this happens, expect more developers to build such games in the future. Additionally, more new concepts can be expected in the future.

For those who don’t know, Dynamic Island on the new iPhone 14 Pro models includes the Face ID TrueDepth sensor and is an amalgamation of hardware and software to show app notifications, music, sports scores, charging progress, ongoing calls, and much more. The idea is to get quick access to various functions right from the home screen without having to separately go to the specific apps that are being used.

It remains to be seen how this new experience on the iPhone is further improved. We will let you when more on this appears. Until then, do share your thoughts on the idea of Dynamic Island games in the comments below.