Dress to Impress Finds Itself a New Competitor in Heidi Klum’s Modelverse

Roblox has always been a platform of expression for all different types of creators. An ideal genre for inclusivity and expression has been dress-up games on Roblox where Dress to Impress has been the frontrunner. However, it seems Dress to Impress has a new competitor as fashion star Heidi Klum launches her Roblox experience Modelverse with Supersocial.

What Does Heidi Klum’s Modelverse Bring to the Runway?

In Modelverse on Roblox, you will have 12 different virtual runways around the world. The universe features new outfits coming with every update. Moreover, you get exclusive events such as Octoberfest, Halloween, Hollywood, Fashion Week, Hawaii, and more bringing new runways and clothes. Furthermore, the clothes are inclusive and body-positive in the game, inviting for all kinds of gamers. Image Courtesy: Supersocial/ Modelverse

While Modelverse guarantees exciting features, the experience’s fundamentals follow games like DTI. Here, you get to connect with friends, share your fashion-forward style, and strut your stuff on the virtual runway. You can also vote for your friends’ fabulous looks to show your support and gain popularity.

Get your fashion shows running to ascend the fashion ranks and save your favorite outfits to wear or buy later. Supersocial, who created this game has already worked on games like Pac-man simulator.

Image Courtesy: Supersocial/ Modelverse

Klum is a judge on NBC’s hit show “America’s Got Talent,” as well as a host and executive producer on “Germany’s Next Top Model,” a runaway hit in Germany for 19 seasons. The game builds on her experience and has a lot of input from her in terms of fashion and events.

When speaking about creating this fashion experience, Klum said, “When building this world, I wanted to make sure that the players get the chance to be unconfined — they can play as their established Roblox avatar, or design a new avatar that looks like themselves… or step out of the box and walk the runway as a hot dog, a worm or something else they create!”

While Modelverse aims to deliver a flawless modeling experience, Dress to Impress still has a great storyline with the Lana lore.

Dress Up Games on Roblox and Its Status

Recently, IT GIRL emerged as another prospect in the dress-up genre on Roblox. IT GIRL already has reached 28.4M+ visits within a year. The question remains whether any new dress-up game can dethrone DTI. Whether it is Modelverse or old games like Fashion Famous, DTI still holds the crown of the best dress-up game.

As Dress to Impress recently did a Charli XCX collab and is getting ready for the Halloween update, they are also running into some exciting times. Dress to Impress has over 3.2B visits in a year and has won multiple awards at RDC 2024.

Moreover, DTI creators have also declared that post-Halloween, Dress to Impress will collaborate with smaller dress-up games. This means games with lower visibility and great potential can also get the limelight they deserve. All of this means that the dressing-up games genre is about to get into its peak era in Roblox.

For now, Heidi Klum’s Modelverse is an ideal rival for Dress to Impress as a dress-up game. Are you excited to jump into Modelverse or do you want to stick around in DTI? Share your favorite dress-up game on Roblox in the comments below.