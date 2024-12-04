Disney’s Snow White Trailer Is out and It Looks Far from Promising

I can’t say “the wait is over” for this one because literally, no one was waiting on this but the official trailer of Snow White has been released. This movie was announced in 2022 but soon ran into massive controversies rooted in Disney changing the story and the theme Snow White has been known for all along. More than that, there were problems regarding the cast being not appropriate and affirming to the story. Well, whatever the case may be, the trailer is here and let’s look at it.

What Did We See in the Snow White Trailer?

If you look at the trailer, the VFX looks like the team of “Polar Express” got hired to do the job and don’t take me wrong, for the time when Polar Express was released the animation was good but it stood nowhere to what is being done in 2024, take a look at Moana 2 for instance.

Talking about the cast, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen is a good choice. But again, the highlight of the movie is Snow White who is played by Rachel Ziegler, and if you are telling me that she is “fairest of them all” as compared to Gal Gadot, I’m not sold.

Almost the entire movie seems to be animated, even the dwarves. You might wonder why I’m complaining about the dwarves right? Here’s a fun fact, MGM studios was able to find and hire 124 dwarves to be featured in “The Wizard of Oz” back in 1938 and you’re telling me that a studio like Disney was not able to find seven in 2024? Yeah right.

On top of this, the Snow White trailer shows us Snow White as a badass character who is out there almost going to war with the Evil Queen. If I recall correctly, Snow White was never such a character and I just don’t understand why Disney would want to do that with such a beloved tale. Even though everything seems to be going downhill for Snow White, I’m looking forward to watching the movie to let you folks know with my review if they got anything right or not, and till then, stay tuned!